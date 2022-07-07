Hamish Watson one of five players brought in by Scotland for second Test vs Argentina
Scotland make five changes to their starting XV as they look to level three-Test series vs Argentina after disappointing 26-18 defeat to the Pumas last week; watch the second Test between Argentina and Scotland on Saturday July 9, live on Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm (8.10pm kick off)
By Michael Cantillon
Last Updated: 07/07/22 12:26pm
Gregor Townsend has made five changes to the Scotland team to face Argentina in Saturday's second Test, with Hamish Watson one of the players brought in.
British and Irish Lions flanker Watson starts at openside, while scrum-half Ben White, hooker Dave Cherry, second row Sam Skinner and blindside Rory Darge are also included as Scotland look to level their series vs the Pumas.
Ali Price and George Turner drop to the bench, while Jonny Gray, Magnus Bradbury and Luke Crosbie drop out of the matchday squad of 23.
The back-three of Northampton's Rory Hutchinson, Edinburgh's Darcy Graham and Worcester's Duhan van der Merwe is unchanged from last week, as is the centre partnership of Edinburgh's Mark Bennett and Glasgow Warriors' Sam Johnson.
Blair Kinghorn keeps his place at fly-half, alongside White this week, while the props are unchanged in Pierre Schoeman and Zander Fagerson either side of Cherry.
Grant Gilchrist skippers Scotland again from the second row beside Skinner, with Matt Fagerson keeping his place at No 8 to form a back-row with Darge and Watson.
Hooker Turner, loosehead Jamie Bhatti, tighthead Javan Sebastian, second row Scott Cummings, back-row Andy Christie, scrum-half Ali Price, fly-half Ross Thompson and wing Kyle Rowe make up the replacements bench.
Team News
Scotland: 15 Rory Hutchinson, 14 Darcy Graham, 13 Mark Bennett, 12 Sam Johnson, 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 10 Blair Kinghorn, 9 Ben White; 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 Dave Cherry, 3 Zander Fagerson, 4 Sam Skinner, 5 Grant Gilchrist (c), 6 Rory Darge, 7 Hamish Watson, 8 Matt Fagerson
Replacements: 16 George Turner, 17 Jamie Bhatti, 18 Javan Sebastian, 19 Scott Cummings, 20 Andy Christie, 21 Ali Price, 22 Ross Thompson, 23 Kyle Rowe
