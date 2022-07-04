England's tour of Australia: Tom Curry withdraws following concussion in first Test
England lost 30-28 in the series opener against Australia in which Curry suffered concussion in the first half; watch the second Test between Australia and England in Brisbane on Saturday July 9, live on Sky Sports Action from 10.15am
Last Updated: 04/07/22 10:23am
Tom Curry has been ruled out of England's last two Tests against Australia because of concussion sustained in Saturday's opening Test in Perth.
It is a big blow to England's hopes of levelling the series with Curry set to return home for "continuing assessment and ongoing management".
- Wallabies fight back to beat England despite Swain red card
- New Zealand take series lead vs luckless Ireland
Curry started at openside flanker in the 30-28 loss to the Wallabies but was withdrawn at halftime and replaced by Lewis Ludlam after taking a head knock at Perth Stadium while tackling Wallabies centre Samu Kerevi in the 14th minute.
The Sale flanker was stood down after an HIA and England Rugby said it had been agreed "in the interest of player welfare and recovery, he will take no further part in the tour and return home for continuing assessment and ongoing management".
Under new guidelines, players with a history of concussion or who are removed from a match with obvious concussion symptoms face a minimum mandatory stand down period of 12 days.
Curry fits the second of these criteria meaning he would have missed at least the second Test, which takes place in Brisbane on Saturday.
He was withdrawn from half-time of the 23-19 victory over Wales on February 26 due to concussion but was cleared to face Ireland a fortnight later before being ruled out against France because of a hamstring issue.
Curry has travelled to Brisbane with the squad but will fly back to England later this week.
'Curry a very significant loss for England'
Analysis by Sky Sports News' Eleanor Roper in Brisbane...
"Tom is a very influential part of this England squad, he has captained England in the past and is part of their leadership group.
"He is a really influential player.
"At the time he didn't appear to be concussed, he continued to play with his head up, showing no signs of concussion but he was assessed at half-time, taken off and in his place came Lewis Ludlam.
"He did travel to Brisbane yesterday with the team but the England camp are now saying he will travel home to England.
"Eddie Jones does have other options in the back row. As we mentioned, Lewis Ludlam came on in his place, we also have Sam Underhill and Jack Willis who is here on tour.
"England Rugby have said they have not yet decided whether someone else will be brought out to Australia but they haven't ruled it out."
What's next?
Live International Rugby Union
July 9, 2022, 10:15am
Live on
England are in action for the second Test of the three-Test series vs Australia in Brisbane on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Action from 10.15am (10.55am kick off).