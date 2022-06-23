Scotland's three-Test tour of Argentina vs Pumas: How to watch live on Sky Sports

Grant Gilchrist will lead Scotland as captain on their tour of Argentina, live on Sky Sports

Scotland head to Argentina for a three-Test tour looking for a confidence-boosting series win, exclusively live on Sky Sports.

The tour is Scotland's first series since a 2-0 victory against Japan in 2016, and their first against Argentina since 2010, as they look to create some much-needed depth to the squad too.

"It gives us an opportunity to look at more players that perhaps wouldn't have got into the Six Nations squad," head coach Gregor Townsend has said.

When are Scotland's fixtures?

Argentina vs Scotland in San Salvador - Saturday, July 2 - live on Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm

Argentina vs Scotland in Salta - Saturday, July 9 - live on Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm

Argentina vs Scotland in Santiago del Estero - Saturday, July 16 - live on Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend will know nothing less than a series win will constitute a success

Who is in Scotland's squad?

Captain Stuart Hogg and talisman Finn Russell have been left out of Scotland's 40-man squad for their summer tour to South America.

The pair have played a lot of rugby over the past year and were part of the British and Irish Lions squad last summer.

However, both were also among a group of six players involved in a disciplinary issue following the Italy match in the Six Nations in March.

Edinburgh's Grant Gilchrist has been named captain in Hogg's absence.

Chris Harris, who was also part of the Lions tour last year, is not in the squad, but fellow Lions Hamish Watson, Ali Price, Duhan van der Merwe and Zander Fagerson have all been included for a tour which will include an A team match against Chile.

Forwards (22): Ewan Ashman, Jamie Bhatti, Magnus Bradbury, Dave Cherry, Andy Christie, Luke Crosbie, Scott Cummings, Rory Darge, Matt Fagerson, Zander Fagerson, Grant Gilchrist (c), Jonny Gray, Jamie Hodgson, Ben Muncaster, Pierre Schoeman, Javan Sebastian, Sam Skinner, Rory Sutherland, George Turner, Murphy Walker, Hamish Watson, Glen Young.

Backs (18): Mark Bennett, Matt Currie, Darcy Graham, Adam Hastings, George Horne, Damian Hoyland, Rory Hutchinson, Sam Johnson, Huw Jones, Blair Kinghorn, Rufus McLean, Ali Price, Kyle Rowe, Ollie Smith, Ross Thompson, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Ben White.

What happened last time Scotland toured Argentina?

Scotland last toured Argentina for a series in June 2010, clinching a two-Test series 2-0 courtesy of 24-16 and 13-9 victories. They did also win in Argentina in one-off Tests in the summers of 2014 and 2018.

In three series in Argentina between the nations in history, they are evenly split. 1994: 2-0 Argentina series win, 2008: 1-1 series draw, 2010: Scotland 2-0 series win.

