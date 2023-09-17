Rugby World Cup: Fiji stun Australia to record shock 22-15 win in Pool C

Fiji's Josua Tuisova goes over for his side's try in their win over Australia

Josua Tuisova’s try and 14 points from Simione Kuruvoli helped Fiji shock Australia and record a famous 22-15 victory to keep their Rugby World Cup quarter-final hopes alive in Pool C.

The Wallabies had led twice through the boot of Ben Donaldson and an unconverted try from Mark Nawaqanitawase, but four penalty goals from Kuruvoli put Fiji into a deserved 12-8 lead at half time.

Inside centre Tuisova then capitalised on some confusion in Australia's defence to extend the Pacific Islanders' lead with a converted try three minutes after the restart, and replacement Frank Lomani extended that to 14 points with a goal with a quarter of an hour left.

Australia hit back through Suli Vunivalu's converted score as the clock ticked into the final 10 minutes, but some impressive defence to repeatedly win turnovers in their own 22 helped Fiji hold on and secure their first win over the Wallabies since the 1954, as well as keeping the fight to qualify from Pool C very much alive.

Story of the game

Australia were forced into a late change to their announced starting XV in Saint-Etienne after skipper Will Skelton was ruled out, with Richard Arnold replacing him in the second row and hooker Dave Porecki taking over the captaincy.

The Wallabies seized the early initiative when a high tackle gave them a penalty in front of the posts three minutes in, which Donaldson kicked, but Fiji rallied as surging runs from Waisea Nayacalevu and Semi Radradra punched holes in their opponents' defensive line.

Kuruvoli drew the Pacific Islanders level eight minutes later with a long-range penalty after Arnold was caught offside at a ruck and then booted them into the lead with another effort from around 45 metres midway through the half.

Australia 15-22 Fiji score summary Australia: Tries - Mark Nawaqanitawase, Suli Vunivalu; Conversions - Ben Donaldson (2); Penalty - Ben Donaldson. Fiji: Try - Josua Tuisova; Conversion - Simione Kuruvoli; Penalties - Simione Kuruvoli (4), Frank Lomani.

Fiji, who were left aggrieved by some of the refereeing decisions in last week's defeat to Wales, were left questioning another three minutes later as Australia hit back with an unconverted try from Nawaqanitawase.

Nic White's 50-22 kick was followed by the winger taking a quick line-out to Samu Kerevi, followed by running a line to take a pass from the inside centre and finish. However, the Fijians felt there had been an illegal clear-out by Arnold at a ruck prior to this, but the officials were unmoved.

Nevertheless, Fiji did move further ahead before half time with Kuruvoli striking two further penalties on 27 and 33 minutes and showed their attacking intent by kicking for touch from an infringement in Australia's 22 - only for a knock-on at the line-out to cost them the chance of a try.

Fiji did find their way over the line three minutes into the second half. Kuruvoli's high box-kick caused chaos in Australia's defence as Nawaqanitawase and Carter Gordon both jumped for the ball but pulled out mid-air, with inside centre Tuisova grabbing it and racing clear for a converted try.

Fiji's goal-kicker was forced off by injury in the 47th minute, though, and replacement Frank Lomani narrowly missed another shot at goal to extend the lead even further three minutes later, but he made amends from that by nailing one over with 65 minutes gone

Australia were not done yet, though, and a penalty gave them a chance to strike back in the 69th minute which they duly took, kicking to the corner and winning a line-out which saw replacement Vunivalu emerge from the chaos to finish and Donaldson convert to set up an enthralling finish.

Ultimately, Fiji held their nerve and although Lomani put a penalty wide on the last play of the game, there was to be no denying them a first World Cup victory over Australia which kept alive their hopes of reaching the knock-out stages in France.

Jones: Australia 'a poor version of ourselves' | Fiji's Raiwalui savours win

Australia head coach Eddie Jones made no excuses following his side's defeat to Fiji, admitting their Southern Hemisphere rivals outplayed them for much of the contest.

The result means there is now very much a three-way fight on for the two quarter-final places up for grabs in Pool C ahead of Australia's clash with Wales next week.

"It is a thoroughly deserved victory for Fiji," Jones, who masterminded Japan's upset win against South Africa in 2015, said. "They outplayed us, particularly around the ruck, and the turnovers they executed three times more than us.

"For some reason we were just off today. If you look at the stats of the game we dominated and we scored two tries to one but we were a poor version of ourselves today. There is some soul searching to do but it makes the Wales game pretty important."

Fiji boss Simon Raiwalui, meanwhile, spoke of his pride at the efforts of his players in sealing a famous victory.

"It was a great contest and I am really proud of the boys. It was a great match and they kept us guessing to the end.

"I am incredibly proud. It is a culmination of the work we have done since the beginning of the campaign.

"When you work hard you get the results, so I'm super proud of them."

What's next?

Australia now face another crunch Pool C clash with Wales in Lyon on Sunday, September 24 (8pm BST). Fiji are not in action again until Saturday, September 30 when they take on Georgia in Bordeaux (4.45pm BST).