Australia 21-38 New Zealand: All Blacks complete Bledisloe Cup series sweep in Perth

New Zealand shone in the Perth sunshine with a string of glittering tries to hammer Australia 38-21 on Sunday and continue their dominant start in the Rugby Championship.

Full-back Jordie Barrett became the sixth All Black to be sent off in a Test match when he was shown a red card in the 17th minute.

Barrett soared high to claim a Wallabies kick, extended his leg before landing and in doing so made glancing contact with the face of Wallabies winger Marika Koribete. After considering replays and the advice of the television official, Australian referee Damon Murphy sent Barrett from the field.

Under the new rules of the Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship, the All Blacks were able to replace Barrett after 20 minutes and, in a world first, Damian McKenzie became the first substitute for a red-carded player.

New Zealand's troubles became more severe when it lost first-time captain Ardie Savea and hooker Codie Taylor to head injuries in the first half. In the face of all of those setbacks, it steadily increased its lead to follow up its 33-25 and 57-22 wins over the Wallabies in the first two Bledisloe Cup Test matches.

New Zealand led 13-0 when Barrett was sent from the field, however, the All Blacks scored the next try through center David Havili from a lineout drive in which forwards and backs became involved.

They took an 18-0 lead to half-time and, though Australia hit back with a try to Folau Faingaa, the All Blacks extended their lead quickly with a try to winger Will Jordan.

The match was taken beyond Australia's grasp in the 60th minute when Havili scored again from an intercept. With the All Blacks stretched to breaking point, Havili grabbed a loose pass and dashed almost 80 meters to score with Samu Kerevi in close pursuit.

Another followed quickly. Replacement scrum-half T.J. Perenara grabbed a Wallabies pass while in defense and fired a long cross-kick to George Bridge who, unmarked near the left touch, dashed more than 60 meters to score.

Beauden Barrett, returning to the No. 10 jersey, was outstanding in the first half, providing a clever kick to create the All Blacks' first try. Backrower Akira Ioane was superb in the second half and set up tries for Jordan and center Anton Lientert-Brown.