Eddie Jones planning to refresh England squad ahead of 2023 World Cup

Eddie Jones says 'fresh talent' will be added to future England squads

England head coach Eddie Jones says he is planning to refresh the playing squad as his attention turns towards the 2023 World Cup in France.

England finished in a disappointing 5th place in the Six Nations, winning two of their five games against Italy and France.

And even though the World Cup is still more than two years away, Jones says his focus has already turned towards it.

"We need to, in a lot of ways, refresh the team as we refresh the coaching staff," he explained. "At the end of the Lions tour you almost draw a line in the sand about now selecting for the World Cup. Good experienced players will be kept and we'll bring some fresh talent in."

There has already been a major reshuffle in England's backroom staff with Richard Cockerill, Anthony Seibold and Martin Gleeson joining the national setup.

"We're lucky to have those guys on board," said Jones. "Richard Cockerill is a very experienced club coach in England. He was the Leicester forwards coach, then head coach and then director of rugby so he'll bring some grit and determination and an understanding of how to get the English forward pack to perform at its best.

"Anthony Seibold's a bright young coach from rugby league in Australia. He's been doing a number of projects for me over the last period of time. I think he'll add a bit of detail to our defence that has previously done so well under John Mitchell."

Jones was speaking at Wimbledon Rugby Club - one of over 500 clubs up and down the country welcoming players back as part of the Pitch Up for Rugby initiative. Saturday marked the first day with full contact 15 a-side rugby including scrums and mauls allowed in England for the first time since the pandemic began 18 months ago.

"Grassroots rugby is the foundation of all rugby in England and around the world", said Jones. "Community clubs like Wimbledon set the tone for that. We've got a great mixture of people, ages and abilities. I've seen so many parents down here with smiles on their faces because their kids are back down here playing the sport that they love."