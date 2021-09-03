England head coach Eddie Jones adds Richard Cockerill and Anthony Seibold to coaching staff

Richard Cockerill has joined Eddie Jones' England coaching ticket

Former England hooker Richard Cockerill has joined Eddie Jones' staff as forwards coach to work alongside Matt Proudfoot.

Jones has also strengthened his management team by appointing Anthony Seibold from Australian rugby league as defence coach, replacing John Mitchell who has stepped down to join Wasps.

It completes the third major rebuild of England's coaching set-up under Jones after the vacancy created by Simon Amor's post-Six Nations exit as attack coach was filled by Martin Gleeson.

"We're two years from the World Cup so we wanted to freshen up our coaching team and get the right people in place for where we want to go - which is to win the World Cup," said England head coach Jones.

"We've added Richard to the team to work with Matt to create a dominant forward pack. He's a former England player, has great coaching experience, and comes in as a well-rounded, mature, driven English coach."

Seibold had stints as head coach of NRL clubs Brisbane Broncos and South Sydney Rabbitohs, as well as a spell with London Broncos and Hull KR during his playing career.

"Anthony is a coach that I have had a relationship with since 2019 and have followed his career closely," said Jones.

"He is a good coach and thinks deeply about the game. John Mitchell did a great job improving us in defence and Anthony will add further nuances to the good system that he has put into place."