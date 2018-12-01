Barbarians 38-35 Argentina: Baa-Baas clinch thriller at Twickenham

The Barbarians earned a memorable victory over Argentina at Twickenham after a last-gasp Elton Jantjies drop goal

Elton Jantjies' drop-goal a minute from time earned the Barbarians a thrilling 38-35 win over Argentina at Twickenham on Saturday.

The teams shared 10 tries at Twickenham but it was a Jantjies' late intervention that decided it after the Barbarians had recovered from a 28-14 half-time deficit.

Juan Manuel Leguizamon opened the scoring just three minutes in against his fellow countrymen with Handre Pollard converting.

Juan Manuel Leguizamon scored the opening try of the day for the Barbarians against his countrymen

But Argentina turned things around and tries from Matias Orlando, Ramiro Moyano, captain Pablo Matera and Sebastian Cancelliere saw them take a 28-7 lead after 18 minutes.

The Barbarians were awarded a penalty try seven minutes before the break when Matera was penalised for pulling down a maul behind the Argentina try line.

Pablo Matera was one of four Argentina try scorers in the first half as they seemed to take control of the fixture

Siya Kolisi went in for the Barbarians in the 48th minute from a rolling maul but Argentina quickly hit back through a close-range Julian Montoya score.

Springbok centre Damian de Allende scored a crucial second-half try to bring the Baa-Baas back into things

But Damian De Allende and Lood De Jager scored tries for the Baa-Baas to level the scores at 35-35 with six minutes remaining before Jantjies decided it when he dropped into the pocket after De Jager won clean lineout ball.