WATCH: Scotland lose to Fiji after last-gasp try blunder

A blunder from Jamie Farndale over the try-line cost Scotland a victory against Fiji on Day 1 of the Dubai Sevens.

With 15 seconds left on the clock, and Scotland only two points behind Fiji, all Farndale had to do was score a try; the conversion would have made no difference to the result.

However, the Scot inexplicably seemed to want to get closer to the posts with his score, and ran out of room as he stepped over the dead ball line before he could get the ball down.

The referee ruled out the try and called time on the Pool B encounter to leave Scotland heartbroken losing 21-19.

