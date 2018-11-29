France captain Guilhem Guirado to join Montpellier from Toulon

Guilhem Guirado has signed a three-year deal with Montpellier

France captain Guilhem Guirado will join Montpellier from Toulon at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old hooker has signed a three-year contract with last season's Top 14 runners-up.

"It was a very important decision which needed a lot of thought," said Guirado, who has won 63 caps for France.

"Now it is official I am very happy to be joining Montpellier."

Guirado scored his eighth international try in the win over Argentina on November 17

Toulon confirmed last month Guirado would be leaving at the end of the season, with Montpellier beating Stade Francais to his signature.

"I think I need the sea to live," said Guirado. "I think that to succeed, you need good living conditions.

"Montpellier want to succeed, cement their place at the top level and win titles.

"That is my ambition too. I don't have too many seasons left in front of me."

Toulon vs Grenoble Live on

Guirado began his professional career with Perpignan, winning the Top 14 in 2009. He joined Toulon in 2014 after Perpignan were relegated.

Guirado will share the hooker duties at Montpellier with former Springbok Bismarck du Plessis and rising talent Vincent Giudicelli.