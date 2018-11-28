Jack Nowell out for eight weeks but England wing could return for 2019 Six Nations

Jack Nowell missed England's game with Australia after injuring himself in training

Exeter and England wing Jack Nowell is expected to be out for around eight weeks after suffering a hamstring injury.

Nowell started England's Tests against South Africa and Japan at Twickenham earlier this month, and was a replacement in the one-point defeat to world champions New Zealand.

But the 25-year-old was hurt during training as Eddie Jones' side prepared for their final match of the autumn series against Australia.

Nowell will now miss a number of European Champions Cup and Gallagher Premiership games for the Chiefs, although he could return in time to be in consideration for England's Six Nations campaign, which gets underway against Ireland in Dublin on February 2.

"Jack's got a pretty significant hamstring tear," Exeter rugby director Rob Baxter told the club's official website.

"It's one of those injuries which is likely to be around the eight-week mark, give or take a week, depending on how his rehab goes.

"Ironically, he should be back in time to fight for a place in the Six Nations!"