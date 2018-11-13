Exeter sign Stuart Hogg from Glasgow on two-year deal

Stuart Hogg becomes Exeter's first new signing for next season

Exeter Chiefs have signed Stuart Hogg from Glasgow Warriors on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old Scotland full-back will move to Sandy Park at the beginning of next season, bringing to an end his nine-year spell with Glasgow.

After confirming the move, Hogg told Exeter's official website: "I'm very excited about the move, it's a great opportunity for myself and my family.

Hogg spent nine years with Glasgow

"Like a lot of people, I've seen how the Chiefs have risen over the last few years and I am a big fan of the way they play their rugby.

"This is a decision that's taken a great deal of thought as I've loved my nine seasons at Glasgow Warriors.

"I said I would decide my next step for family and rugby reasons and feel now is the right time to gain new rugby experiences and push myself in different situations where I will be challenged and hopefully improve further."

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter was "delighted" with the signing, saying: "We've tracked him for some time and we actually wanted to sign him before he signed his last contract at Glasgow.

Rob Baxter revealed Exeter had been tracking Hogg for a long time before finally getting their man

"At that stage it wasn't the right time for him to move, but now it is and we feel he will be a fantastic addition to our squad.

"Not only is he an exceptional rugby player, but we feel he brings a whole host of other attributes that we think can help really add to us as a team."

Hogg has 63 caps for Scotland after making his return from ankle surgery during the win over Fiji last weekend, and has toured twice with the British & Irish Lions.