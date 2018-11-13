Exeter sign Stuart Hogg from Glasgow on two-year deal
By Joe Shread
Last Updated: 13/11/18 9:52am
Exeter Chiefs have signed Stuart Hogg from Glasgow Warriors on a two-year deal.
The 26-year-old Scotland full-back will move to Sandy Park at the beginning of next season, bringing to an end his nine-year spell with Glasgow.
After confirming the move, Hogg told Exeter's official website: "I'm very excited about the move, it's a great opportunity for myself and my family.
"Like a lot of people, I've seen how the Chiefs have risen over the last few years and I am a big fan of the way they play their rugby.
"This is a decision that's taken a great deal of thought as I've loved my nine seasons at Glasgow Warriors.
"I said I would decide my next step for family and rugby reasons and feel now is the right time to gain new rugby experiences and push myself in different situations where I will be challenged and hopefully improve further."
Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter was "delighted" with the signing, saying: "We've tracked him for some time and we actually wanted to sign him before he signed his last contract at Glasgow.
"At that stage it wasn't the right time for him to move, but now it is and we feel he will be a fantastic addition to our squad.
"Not only is he an exceptional rugby player, but we feel he brings a whole host of other attributes that we think can help really add to us as a team."
Hogg has 63 caps for Scotland after making his return from ankle surgery during the win over Fiji last weekend, and has toured twice with the British & Irish Lions.