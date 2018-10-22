Former Leicester and Exeter forward Thomas Waldrom retires

Thomas Waldrom has called time ob his career

Former England forward Thomas Waldrom has retired from rugby at the age of 35.

Born in New Zealand, Waldrom won five caps for England between 2012 and 2013, and he was the Premiership's top try-scorer in 2015 and 2016.

The back-row man was a Premiership winner at Leicester Tigers in 2013, before joining Exeter Chiefs the following year.

Waldrom helped Exeter reach the last three Premiership finals, and to their first title success in 2017, before returning to New Zealand last summer to play for Wellington.

Exeter Chiefs players celebrate after a late Waldrom try against OspreysThomas Waldrom's late try against the Ospreys

He wrote on his personal Twitter account: "I have made a decision, a hard one at that, but it's time to hang the boots up.

"A massive thanks to @WgtnRugby for letting me come back and finish where it all started.

"Exciting times ahead to start something new.

"Big thanks to all the players and you coaches, you have all been awesome."