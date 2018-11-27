Sam Burgess says 'selfish' England players cost coaches jobs at 2015 World Cup

Sam Burgess quit England rugby union after the 2015 World Cup

"Individual egos and selfish players" caused England's exit at the 2015 World Cup and cost coaches their jobs, Sam Burgess has claimed.

Burgess was part of an England squad that crashed out in the pool stage - the first host nation in Rugby World Cup history to suffer such a fate.

Head coach Stuart Lancaster and defence specialist Andy Farrell, who will succeed Joe Schmidt as Ireland boss after next year's World Cup, were among those who departed Twickenham in the aftermath of events three years ago.

Lancaster has gone on to mastermind Leinster's push to the summit of European rugby, while Farrell has received widespread acclaim for his work with Ireland and the British and Irish Lions.

Andy Farrell will become Ireland head coach after the 2019 World Cup

Three of Burgess' five England caps came at the 2015 World Cup during a stint at Premiership club Bath. His inclusion sparked controversy having switched codes from rugby league less than a year before the tournament kicked off.

"If people actually rewatched the games I participated in you will see I added to the team," he said in a series of tweets he posted in response to messages he had received.

"What cost us an early exit was individual egos and selfish players not following our leader. Which ....

"Essentially cost the coach and other great men their jobs. Tournaments are not won by the coaching staff or one player. It takes a commitment from the full group. I guarantee you this, I was committed but others had their own agendas. I have fond memories of my time in rugby union.

"And some great friends. One day I will tell my side of the story, but for now I love watching England Rugby and cannot wait to see them as they prepare for the 2019 WC in Japan."

England were knocked out in the group stage in 2015

Burgess returned to rugby league following the 2015 World Cup, signing a lucrative deal with South Sydney Rabbitohs.

England's 2003 World Cup-winning supremo Sir Clive Woodward, meanwhile, says he is "almost filled with despair" that Farrell is not part of the England coaching set-up.

"Ireland's gain is England's loss," said Woodward, writing in the Daily Mail.