Guinness PRO14 Friday round-up: Munster demolish Edinburgh; Ospreys thrash Zebre

Munster wing Keith Earls notched a hat-trick as the Irish province racked up eight tries against Edinburgh on Friday

Recap Friday's Guinness PRO14 action as Munster and Ospreys enjoyed dominant victories in Cork and Swansea over Edinburgh and Zebre respectively...

Munster 44-14 Edinburgh

An electric eight-minute hat-trick from Keith Earls helped Munster on their way to a thumping 44-14 Guinness PRO14 win over Edinburgh at Irish Independent Park.

Returning from international duty, Ireland winger Earls crossed after 29, 33 and 37 minutes as Munster cruised to a 34-7 interval lead, their six-try haul dwarfing South African winger Duhan Van Der Merwe's effort midway through the

first half.

A full house of 8,008 watched Tyler Bleyendaal and Chris Farrell sandwich Van der Merwe's second try in the 68th minute, as the pair added to Earls' trio of scores and earlier touchdowns from man of the match Farrell and Andrew Conway (two).

What a first half from @Munsterrugby - they had the bonus point in the bag before the break 😳👏



How will @EdinburghRugby

respond in the second half?#MUNvEDI #GUINNESSPRO14 pic.twitter.com/Ffcoma4AhE — PRO14 RUGBY (@PRO14Official) November 30, 2018

It was Munster's third successive bonus-point victory, putting them within three points of Glasgow Warriors at the top of Conference A.

While Edinburgh's selection was curtailed by injuries and internationals being rested, Munster welcomed back captain Peter O'Mahony and fit-again duo Conor Murray and Farrell made their first starts of the season.

Ospreys 43-0 Zebre

Alun Wyn Jones broke the Ospreys' appearance record as the region celebrated with a 43-0 Guinness PRO14 win over Zebre at the Liberty Stadium to move up to third in Conference A.

It's all over at the Liberty Stadium - and there's another hat-trick hero 🎩@lukeymogz dotted down three times to help @ospreys to a bonus-point win over @ZebreRugby 🙌#OSPvZEB #GUINNESSPRO14 pic.twitter.com/CnAcBo8JW3 — PRO14 RUGBY (@PRO14Official) November 30, 2018

Jones took his tally to 233 games to beat the previous record held by former Welsh international prop Paul James.

Luke Morgan scored three tries for Ospreys, Scott Otten and Olly Cracknell one apiece, and there was also a penalty try award. Sam Davies kicked a penalty and two conversions, with James Hook adding two conversions.

Ospreys fielded a strong side containing nearly all of their current Welsh internationals - but the visitors had the first chance for points with Francois Brummer missing an early penalty.