Ronan O'Gara open to Ireland coaching role under Andy Farrell

Ronan O'Gara has built an impressive coaching CV with Racing 92 and the Crusaders

Ronan O'Gara is interested in joining Ireland's backroom team when Andy Farrell succeeds Joe Schmidt as head coach.

O'Gara is backs coach at the Crusaders, where he won a Super Rugby title in his debut season, and is contracted with the Christchurch club until the end of 2019.

And he has thrown his name into the hat with Ireland, with Farrell looking to bring in an attack coach when he takes charge after next year's World Cup in Japan.

"I would be in contact with a few guys from the IRFU, I played all my rugby here," the former Ireland fly-half told Virgin Media.

"I'm trying to do the best I can and create my own journey as a coach. It changes very quickly.

Andy Farrell (left) will succeed Joe Schmidt after next year's World Cup

"One phone call can change anything. At the minute I'm in New Zealand, I'm extremely happy, contracted to the Crusaders. I will be for a while.

"Something like that, it's your home country, you do [want to get involved] at some stage. But I think it's important that you get your timing right.

"An opening doesn't mean anything, it's about how you can make it better and whether you can make it better.

"Who knows, depending on what role is available. You can see that the show here is very strong at the minute.

"Some day, hopefully, it will happen."