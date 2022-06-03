Crusaders crush Reds 37-15 to reach Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from the Super Rugby clash between the Crusaders and the Reds The best of the action from the Super Rugby clash between the Crusaders and the Reds

The Crusaders steamrolled the Reds in a marauding second half to secure a 37-15 win and sail into the Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals.

Will Jordan, Richie Mo'unga, Sevu Reece and Tamaiti Williams scored the tries for the home side as they continued their 23-year domination of the Reds in Christchurch.

But the win was soured with a serious injury to openside flanker Ethan Blackadder, who came off grimacing and clutching his wrist near the hour mark.

Scott Robertson's side are chasing a sixth championship trophy in as many years but were well off their best in an opening half laden with handling errors and botched lineouts.

They still managed to carve out a 16-8 lead at half-time, courtesy of Jordan's 15th-minute try and complete dominance of the Reds' scrum.

Beaten 28-15 by the Crusaders at the same venue a week ago, the Reds worked hard to drag themselves back into the game.

Suliasi Vunivalu crossed in the 25th minute and fellow Fijian winger Filipo Daugunu's converted try after the break saw the Reds claw back to 16-15.

However, fly-half Lawson Creighton shanked a penalty that would have put Queensland in front and it proved a turning point.

The Crusaders' forwards went to work, destroying the Reds' scrum to win a penalty metres out from their goal-line, which paved the way for the recalled Mo'unga to canter over in the 57th minute.

The try broke open the game and the Crusaders were soon 13 points ahead after Reece's sparkling 65th-minute try.

Mo'unga was again instrumental in the play as he flung a long, looping pass wide to Havili who dished off to Reece and watched as the winger's fancy footwork put him through a tiring Reds defence.

Williams, a late replacement for Finlay Brewis, capped the win with the hosts' fourth try, diving over from the back of a ruck five minutes from the siren.

The Crusaders await the results of the other three quarter-finals on Saturday to find out their semi-final opponents.