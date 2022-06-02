Manu Tuilagi: England centre ruled out of Australia tour after surgery on knee

Manu Tuilag will miss England's tour to Australia after knee surgery

Manu Tuilagi has been ruled out of England's tour to Australia after undergoing a knee operation.

The 31-year-old centre would undoubtedly have been a key part of England head coach Eddie Jones' plans for three Tests against the Wallabies in July.

However, Tuilagi's club Sale Sharks confirmed he had undergone surgery on his knee and while it was described as "routine", a summer of rehabilitation awaits.

"Sale Sharks can confirm that Manu Tuilagi has undergone a routine procedure on his knee which will rule the 31-year-old out of this summer's England tour to Australia," a statement from the club said.

"The club, in close consultation with England Rugby, have decided that a summer of rest and a full pre-season is the best course of action to ensure Manu is fit and available for Sale Sharks and England during a crucial year for both club and country.

"Everyone at the club wishes Manu all the best for his recovery and looks forward to seeing him at Carrington for the start of pre-season."

The surgery comes after Tuilagi was named in Jones' training squad ahead of the pre-tour clash with the Barbarians at Twickenham last month.

He was forced from the field during England's Autumn Nations Series match against South Africa last year after suffering a hamstring injury and did not feature in this year's Six Nations due to aggravating it ahead of the Wales game after being named in the side.

In total, he has made just 14 appearances for club and country during the 2021/22 season. Tuilagi's absence means Jones is now faced with a quandary at outside centre as well, with Harlequins' Joe Marchant perhaps most likely to fill the position with Henry Slade also a possible doubt for the tour to Australia.

England face Australia in Perth on July 2, then meet them in Brisbane seven days later, and in Sydney on July 16. All three matches are live on Sky Sports.

