England forwards Lewis Ludlam, Nic Dolly and Joe Launchbury to miss Barbarians clash due to injury

Lewis Ludlam is one of three England players to pull out of their 36-man training squad due to injury

England’s preparations for next month’s clash against the Barbarians have been disrupted by a triple injury setback among the forwards.

Northampton flanker Lewis Ludlam has pulled out of the three-day training camp in Richmond due to a thumb injury, while Leicester hooker Nic Dolly is also out with a knee problem.

Joe Launchbury will also not take part in the training camp, with the RFU stating that the Wasps lock is "taking some time to recover from knocks received in recent games".

England head coach Eddie Jones has called up Bath's Ewan Richards, Nick Isiekwe of Saracens and Gloucester's Jack Singleton to join his 36-man squad.

Jones had already omitted a number of senior players for the Barbarians game, which takes place at Twickenham on June 19.

However, the likes of Ben Youngs, Henry Slade, Elliot Daly, Jamie George and Kyle Sinckler are all expected to feature in the three-Test tour of Australia that follows in July, live on Sky Sports.

England's first meeting with the Wallabies will be in Perth on Saturday July 2, with further Tests in Brisbane on July 9 and Sydney on July 16.