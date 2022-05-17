Mako Vunipola recalled for England in latest Eddie Jones squad; Uncapped Henry Arundell, Will Joseph added

Mako Vunipola has been recalled by Eddie Jones for England

Loosehead Mako Vunipola has been recalled by England in Eddie Jones' latest training squad, while uncapped duo Henry Arundell and Will Joseph have received maiden call-ups.

Arundell has set the Gallagher Premiership alight with his sensational running skills and the 19-year-old London Irish full-back has been tipped as a bolter to make the 2023 World Cup.

Saracens prop Vunipola's return is a surprise and he is joined in a 36-man group for the three-day training camp by Owen Farrell, Joe Cokanasiga, Manu Tuilagi, Anthony Watson and Jack Willis, who all missed the Six Nations through injury.

A number of senior players, including Ben Youngs, Henry Slade, Elliot Daly, Jamie George and Kyle Sinckler, have been omitted but are expected to be involved in the three-Test series against Australia in July, live on Sky Sports.

"We're going to use this camp as an opportunity to prepare a base game for the Barbarians fixture and for a really important Australia tour," Jones said.

Eddie Jones' England next play the Barbarians on June 18, before facing Australia in a three-Test series Down Under

"We'll focus on how we want to play, how we want to be as a team off the field and continue to develop the squad cohesiveness and behaviours.

"It is also 16 months to the World Cup and every minute counts. We want a hard-working and enjoyable environment for the players and to make sure we are all on the same page. We are allowed a squad of 36 players, so it has been a balancing act.

"We want to take a look at some younger players and prepare a base camp for the Barbarians game, particularly as we will be without the Premiership finalists, and also give some senior players a rest as we get to a crucial part of the season.

"These players will still be in contention for the Australia tour."

England's 36-man training squad:

Forwards (20): Alfie Barbeary, Jamie Blamire, Ollie Chessum, Tom Curry, Nic Dolly, Alex Dombrandt, Charlie Ewels, Ellis Genge, Joe Heyes, Maro Itoje, Joe Launchbury, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, George McGuigan, Tom Pearson, Bevan Rodd, Will Stuart, Sam Underhill, Mako Vunipola, Jack Willis.

Backs (16): Henry Arundell, Orlando Bailey, Joe Cokanasiga, Fraser Dingwall, Owen Farrell, Tommy Freeman, George Furbank, Will Joseph, Louis Lynagh, Alex Mitchell, Harry Randall, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Manu Tuilagi, Jack van Poortvliet, Anthony Watson.