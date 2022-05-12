2025 Rugby World Cup: England confirmed as hosts for women's tournament

New Zealand's Fiao'o Faamausili lifts the trophy after the 2017 women's World Cup final

England has been named as the host nation for the 2025 Rugby World Cup.

World Rugby on Thursday confirmed the host nations for the five tournaments across the women's and men's games from 2025 through to 2033.

After England hosts the 2025 women's competition, Australia will host the 2027 (men's) and 2029 (women's) events, before the USA stages the tournament for the first time in 2031 (men's), along with the 2033 (women's) showpiece.

