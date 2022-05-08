United Rugby Championship: Morgan Morris' hat-trick secures Ospreys victory over Dragons

Morgan Morris scored a hat-trick of tries as Ospreys collected a bonus-point 50-31 victory over Dragons to maintain the pressure on Scarlets as both vie to be this season's leading Welsh club and qualify for the European Champions Cup.

Ospreys' five points saw them draw level with Scarlets, with both now on 44 and each having a home game in their final fixture in a fortnight's time.

The result did not look likely when spirited Dragons led 24-8 midway through the first half but the hosts' pack took control to be convincing winners.

After a Gareth Anscombe penalty gave Ospreys a second-minute lead, the visitors responded with the first try, Jared Rosser dashing over after a line-out on the 22.

Minutes later, Ospreys were stunned when their opponents scored a second. A well-judged kick ahead from Will Reed was collected by Rosser, whose inside pass gave Adam Warren an easy run-in.

Ospreys needed a quick response and it came when prop Nicky Smith forced his way over from close range but Dragons continued their impressive first quarter and were rewarded with a penalty from Reed and a converted try from Mesake Doge.

However, they soon overcame this setback to score two tries in quick succession. First Morris finished off a line-out drive before a break from Michael Collins put Reuban Morgan-Williams in under the posts.

Anscombe converted both before Dragons lost flanker Taine Basham to a yellow card for an attempted trip.

The home side immediately capitalised with a second try from Morris to give them a bonus point and a 29-24 interval lead.

Basham returned with no further damage to the scoreboard but Morris completed his hat-trick, with the number eight having run less than 10 metres in order to do so.

Morris was then substituted with Morgan-Williams and Sam Parry scoring tries to emphasise Ospreys' second-half superiority before a late consolation try from Lewis Jones stopped Dragons from finishing the second half scoreless.