England 27-23 Argentina: Max Ojomoh stars as hosts hold off Pumas fightback for Autumn Nations Series clean sweep

Max Ojomoh starred in his first home start as England just held off an Argentina fightback to clinch an Autumn Nations Series clean sweep via a 27-23 victory.

The 25-year-old Bath centre, who made his England debut in the USA in the summer, scored England's first try and produced two try assists for Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and Henry Slade efforts.

George Ford added a drop-goal, three conversions and a penalty, but England saw a 17-0 lead dwindle to 17-16 until 14 minutes to play.

England 27-23 Argentina - Score summary England - Tries: Ojomoh (10), Feyi-Waboso (25), Slade (66). Cons: Ford (10, 26, 67). Pens: Ford (72). Drop-goals: Ford (9) Argentina - Tries: Piccardo (45), Isgro (80). Cons: Albornoz (46), S Carreras (80). Pens: Albornoz (35, 51), S Carreras (60).

A Justo Piccardo try and the boots of Tomas Albornoz and Santiago Carreras brought the Pumas close, before Slade's try seemed to ensure the home side would register another win, only for Rodrigo Isgro's 80th minute try to give Argentina late hope.

Carreras then made a sensational break in dead time, England infringed, but the Pumas lost a last-gasp five-metre lineout to huge English relief.

Max Ojomoh enjoyed a day to remember, scoring once and creating two further tries as England beat Argentina

Argentina created the first clear chance of the contest by winning a scrum penalty against the head to set up a five-metre lineout, but skipper Julian Montoya was crucially pinged for a crooked throw.

Instead it was England who hit the front as Ford struck another drop-goal in the ninth minute - from closer range than his two efforts against the All Blacks last week.

A minute later, England's lead was 10-0 when Ojomoh took advantage of the Pumas spilling possession twice to intercept the ball with nothing but grass ahead of him.

Ojomoh got over for England's opening try in the 10th minute

The next 15 minutes or so saw Argentina attacking for the most part, but two big try chances came and went for loosehead Thomas Gallo: first knocking on a fizzed Simon Benitez Cruz pass a metre from the try-line, before then being held up by Luke Cowan-Dickie.

In the 21st minute, Argentina looked set to get onto the scoreboard via a close-range penalty, but Carreras produced a terrible miss off the post.

England took ruthless advantage within five minutes, Ojomoh executing a gorgeous kick-pass for Feyi-Waboso to sprint on and score their second try.

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso scored England's second try after collecting an Ojomoh cross-field kick

Argentina passed up another try chance when Matias Moroni skipped through and his final pass fortuitously came off the head of Ford.

Five minutes from half-time, Argentina finally troubled the scoreboard via the left boot of Albornoz with a long-range penalty.

A Ben Earl breakdown penalty win saw Ford pass up the chance for three more points, striking wide, and Cowan-Dickie then had a try ruled out for knocking on by the try-line in the final play of the half.

Five minutes into the second half the Pumas got themselves right back into the contest with a stunning score started and finished by centre Piccardo, who broke from deep and into the 22 to set a move in motion he was on hand to finish by the posts.

Justo Piccardo scored for Argentina as the Pumas kept fighting back

Argentina soon narrowed the England gap to just four points in the 50th minute when Albornoz punished a breakdown indiscretion by the hosts.

With England then handed an official warning for persistent infringements in their 22, Carreras struck a penalty to narrow England's lead to 17-16.

A huge England scrum penalty win against the head steadied a nervous ship, but Ford could only strike a drop-goal wide.

With 14 minutes to play, Slade got over for the critical score in the contest following a lineout throw to the tail and exquisite Ojomoh offload.

Henry Slade scored England's crucial third try, taking in an Ojomoh offload

Ford stretched the led to 11 points off the tee with eight minutes to play after Argentina infringed at a rolling maul.

Flanker Tom Curry was penalised for smashing Juan Cruz Mallia late, causing an injury and Argentina to finish with just 14 players having already emptied the bench, before a frantic finish saw Joaquin Oviedo score a late try but see it ruled out, Alex Coles sin-binned, Isgro get over before the 80th minute to ensure a restart, and England just hold out.

Ojomoh: I've been waiting for this opportunity for so long

Player of the match Ojomoh said to TNT Sports:

"It's class. I've been waiting for this opportunity for so long.

"I'm just glad we got the win. It's not swagger it's just I understand what my role is and was waiting for my opportunity to take it today. I had a lot of support behind me and am I glad I got to bring it to the field.

"The boys gave me a lot of energy during the week."

England prop Ellis Genge said to TNT Sports:

"We're over the moon. It was pretty ugly at the end, heart-in-mouth stuff, but the last time we went four from four in autumn was 2017, so it's crazy for us to be part of that.

"That type of form doesn't come around often, you've got to work very hard. It would have been easy for us to go downhill or chuck the towel in this week, I'm so proud of the group."

What's next?

After Autumn victories over Australia, Fiji, New Zealand and Argentina, England are next in action in Round 1 of the 2026 Six Nations, when they host Wales on Saturday February 7 (4.40pm kick-off).

Argentina's season has now finished, and they will not be in action again until July 2026 when they host Scotland on Saturday July 4 as rugby's new Nations Championship begins.