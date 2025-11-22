Wales 26-52 New Zealand: All Blacks kick on to blow hosts away in Cardiff despite Tom Rogers hat-trick

Ruben Love was among the try scorers as the All Blacks beat Wales in Cardiff on Saturday

New Zealand kicked on to blow Wales away 52-26 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday, as Welsh hopes were extinguished despite Tom Rogers' hat-trick.

A competitive first half saw Wales twice respond to All Blacks tries with Rogers efforts, only for a late Tamaiti Williams score in the opening period to leave New Zealand 24-14 up at the break.

All Blacks wing Caleb Clarke and full-back Ruben Love had scored tries before that, and Rogers completed his hat-trick in the second half to move Wales within three points again.

New Zealand had further Clarke and Will Jordan tries ruled out to keep things tight, but Rieko Ioane did then get over for a key score.

With Wales replacement prop Gareth Thomas and No 8 Taine Plumtree soon sin-binned, Sevu Reece scored twice to create daylight on the scoreboard. Louis Rees-Zammit scored a late consolation for the hosts, with Clarke then having the final say.

Beaten by England at Twickenham - a third defeat in eight Tests that sparked plenty of soul searching in New Zealand rugby - All Blacks boss Scott Robertson rested star men Ardie Savea and Beauden Barrett among a dozen changes.

Robertson's team selection had led to accusations that New Zealand were taking Wales lightly but they were on the scoreboard within five minutes.

The All Blacks forwards flexed their muscles and Love was allowed space and time to send Clarke over for a converted score.

It was an ominous opening for Wales, but parity was restored within five minutes as Rees-Zammit won an aerial battle.

New Zealand wing Caleb Clarke scored the first try of the contest in the fifth minute

Wales moved the attack to the left and Rogers picked up an Edwards pass off the deck and race in, with the outside-half adding the extras.

Scotland's Hollie Davidson, the first woman to referee the All Blacks in a Test match, penalised Plumtree for going off his feet and McKenzie's penalty gave New Zealand a lead that they were not to relinquish.

The penalty count began to rack up against Wales and New Zealand took advantage as Love's dazzling feet rewarded play of the match Wallace Sititi's big carry.

Wales fought back with Tomos Williams, using a penalty advantage to his benefit, caught the visitors napping with a clever chip.

Blair Murray collected the loose ball and Edwards and Max Llewellyn moved it left for Rogers to dot down again.

New Zealand had the final word in a competitive first half as prop Williams spun out of a tackle to score and McKenzie slotted again for a 24-14 interval lead.

Wales refused to lie down and within two minutes of the restart Rogers had secured his place in the record books.

Dafydd Jenkins charged down a kick and super work from Joe Hawkins and Llewellyn sent Rogers over for Wales' first hat-trick since Rees-Zammit's against Georgia at the 2023 World Cup.

The Principality Stadium went into a frenzy as tries for Clarke and Will Jordan were disallowed after video review.

But New Zealand were not to be denied when Ioane squeezed over in the corner from a McKenzie kick.

The All Blacks punished yellow cards for Gareth Thomas and Plumtree as Wales were twice reduced to 14 men, replacement Recce claiming a quickfire double and Clarke adding the final gloss after Rees-Zammit had produced a trademark finish at the corner.

What's next?

Wales have one final Autumn Test next Saturday against South Africa at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff (3.10pm kick-off).

New Zealand have now completed their Autumn Nations Series campaign, beating Ireland in Chicago, Scotland at Murrayfield and Wales in Cardiff, but losing to England at Twickenham.