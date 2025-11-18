Henry Pollock: England flanker nominated for World Rugby Breakthrough Player of Year

England flanker Henry Pollock has been included on the four-man shortlist for World Rugby's Breakthrough Player of the Year.

The 20-year-old was selected for the British and Irish Lions' summer tour of Australia after claiming two tries on his international debut against Wales in March.

Northampton player Pollock, who did not feature in a Lions Test, has won a further three England caps this autumn, including scoring a try in a 25-7 win over the Wallabies on November 1.

He could become the first Englishman to win the award since team-mate and current national captain Maro Itoje in 2016.

New Zealand's Dutch-born lock Fabian Holland, South Africa wing Ethan Hooker and Australia back Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii are the other nominees.

France wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey has been nominated for World Rugby Player of the Year.

Image: Can Louis Bielle-Biarrey become the fourth French winner of the World Player of the Year award?

The 22-year-old was named player of the tournament for the 2025 Six Nations after scoring a record eight tries and would become the fourth French winner after Fabien Galthie (2002), Thierry Dusautoir (2011) and Antoine Dupont (2021).

Reigning world player of the year Pieter-Steph du Toit is nominated again and is joined on the shortlist by South Africa team-mates Malcolm Marx and Ox Nche.

Du Toit - who also won the award in 2019 - would become only the first player after Dan Carter and Richie McCaw - and first Springbok - to win the award three times if he retains his title.

Winners of both awards will be announced on Saturday, November 22.

World Rugby Awards 2025 nominees

Men's 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year

Fabian Holland (New Zealand)

Ethan Hooker (South Africa)

Henry Pollock (England)

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii (Australia)

Men's 15s Player of the Year

Louis Bielle-Biarrey (France)

Pieter-Steph du Toit (South Africa)

Malcolm Marx (South Africa)

Ox Nche (South Africa)

Men's 15s Try of the Year