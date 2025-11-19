England vs Argentina: Elliot Daly returns as Steve Borthwick makes six changes ahead of Los Pumas Test
Elliot Daly, Ellis Genge, Asher Opoku-Fordjour, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ben Spencer and Henry Slade drafted in to start against Argentina as England seek Autumn Nations Series clean sweep after victories over Australia, Fiji and New Zealand
Wednesday 19 November 2025 15:30, UK
Steve Borthwick has recalled Elliot Daly for England's final Autumn Nations Series clash against Argentina at Allianz Stadium on Sunday.
It marks Daly's first appearance for England since fracturing his forearm while representing the British and Irish Lions on this summer's tour of Australia.
In addition to ending Daly's Lions tour, the injury sustained against the Queensland Reds on July 2 required the insertion of a plate containing 16 screws.
Daly's selection on the wing is one of six changes to the England side which started Saturday's 33-19 victory over New Zealand, a bruising encounter which saw Tom Roebuck, Ollie Lawrence and Jamie George sustain autumn-ending injuries.
The knock-on effect sees Henry Slade take Lawrence's place at outside centre, forming a midfield combination alongside Fraser Dingwall.
Luke Cowan-Dickie comes in at hooker to fill the void left by George's hamstring issue and is joined in a new-look starting front row by Ellis Genge and Asher Opoku-Fordjour.
The final change seeing Ben Spencer take over at scrum-half with Alex Mitchell dropping to the bench.
Maro Itoje captains the side from the second row, supported by vice-captains Genge and fly-half George Ford, who retains his place after his man-of-the-match display against the All Blacks.
England are chasing an 11th consecutive victory and an autumn clean sweep having dispatched Australia, Fiji and New Zealand already this month.
Argentina will arrive at Twickenham on the back of a 33-24 win over Scotland in Edinburgh that was secured after fighting back from a 21-0 deficit.
"Last weekend gave us plenty to build on, and now the challenge is to push our performance further," Borthwick said.
"Argentina play with emotion and physicality, and they've shown they can beat the best in world rugby this year. We know how dangerous they can be, and we are preparing for a fiercely contested Test match.
"We have felt exceptional support at Allianz Stadium throughout this series. It provides a real lift for the players, and we hope to create lasting memories for our supporters on Sunday."
England team to face Argentina
Starting XV: 15 Freddie Steward, 14 Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Fraser Dingwall, 11 Elliot Daly, 10 George Ford, 9 Ben Spencer; 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3 Asher Opoku-Fordjour, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Alex Coles, 6 Guy Pepper, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Ben Earl.
Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Fin Baxter, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Charlie Ewels, 20 Tom Curry, 21 Henry Pollock, 22 Alex Mitchell, 23 Marcus Smith.
England's Autumn Nations Series schedule
November 1
England 25-7 Australia - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham
November 8
England 38-18 Fiji - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham
November 15
England 33-19 New Zealand - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham
November 23
England vs Argentina - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham (4.10pm)