England vs Argentina: Ollie Lawrence, Tom Roebuck and Jamie George out but Freddie Steward looking clear to return to action

Ollie Lawrence, Tom Roebuck and Jamie George have been ruled out but Freddie Steward looks clear to return as England seek an Autumn clean sweep against Argentina on Sunday.

Head coach Steve Borthwick is counting the cost of a bruising 33-19 victory over New Zealand that has seen all three starters ruled out of contention for the Pumas' visit.

Hooker George and centre Lawrence are nursing hamstring issues, while wing Roebuck has a foot problem, each of them sustained against the All Blacks.

Image: Tom Roebuck scored England's fourth try to seal victory against New Zealand

The additional absence of lock Ollie Chessum and wing Tommy Freeman, who had already been ruled out because of respective foot and hamstring damage, means England's selection options have dwindled significantly as they look to claim an 11th successive win.

Teenage sensation Noah Caluori has been drafted into Borthwick's training squad as wing cover while the forwards have been bolstered by the addition of hooker Jamie Blamire and lock Charlie Ewels.

Full-back Steward departed early in the New Zealand game when a mouthguard alert indicated a possible concussion, but he has been given the all-clear for Sunday.

While Steward failed the first head injury assessment, he passed the second and third, which are the decisive diagnostic tests.

Image: Jamie George is nursing a hamstring issue

George's injury presents Theo Dan with the opportunity to make his first appearance of the autumn with Luke Cowan-Dickie the frontline hooker, although the British and Irish Lion has been used as part of the bomb squad off the bench.

Losing Lawrence is a blow given his blockbusting display against New Zealand, but the return to fitness of broken forearm victim Elliot Daly means England have an elite replacement.

Henry Arundell and Cadan Murley are set to battle it out for the wing spot vacated by Roebuck with the Argentina clash seemingly too soon for 19-year-old Caluori to make his Test debut.

Borthwick is due to name his team on Friday but could bring that forward to Wednesday.

Forwards

Fin Baxter (Harlequins)

Jamie Blamire (Leicester Tigers)

Alex Coles (Northampton Saints)

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks)

Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks)

Theo Dan (Saracens)

Ben Earl (Saracens)

Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby)

Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears)

Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers)

Maro Itoje (Saracens)

Nick Isiekwe (Saracens)

Jack Kenningham (Harlequins)

Beno Obano (Bath Rugby)

Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Sharks)

Guy Pepper (Bath Rugby)

Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby)

Backs

Henry Arundell (Bath Rugby)

Noah Caluori (Saracens)

Elliot Daly (Saracens)

Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints)

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs)

George Ford (Sale Sharks)

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints)

Cadan Murley (Harlequins)

Max Ojomoh (Bath Rugby)

Raffi Quirke (Sale Sharks)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs)

Fin Smith (Northampton Saints)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins)

Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers)

November 1

England 25-7 Australia - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

November 8

England 38-18 Fiji - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

November 15

England 33-19 New Zealand - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

November 23

England vs Argentina - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham (4.10pm)