England vs Argentina: Eddie Jones ready for 'stage two' of Rugby World Cup

Jack Nowell has been named on the England bench

England's Rugby World Cup campaign effectively begins on Saturday when they face Argentina in what they hope and expect to be the first of five increasingly difficult matches.

Eddie Jones could not hide his delight in reaching this point of the tournament with bonus-point wins over Tonga and the United States under his belt and remarkably a full, healthy squad of 31 to choose from.

No more quick turnarounds, no more juggling of resources - just a series of tests each weekend against tier one nations.

Victory over the Pumas, followed by another against France, will secure top spot in Pool C and a probable quarter-final with Australia.

0:53 Eddie Jones says Mako Vunipola and Jack Nowell are fit enough to make a 'significant contribution' against Argentina Eddie Jones says Mako Vunipola and Jack Nowell are fit enough to make a 'significant contribution' against Argentina

Unsurprisingly, Jones was dismissive of those who were underwhelmed by their opening displays - games that will be long forgotten should they go on to triumph or even reach the final.

"We're in a great position," he said. "It's like the Tour de France. We've gone through stage one. Now we get off the bike a little bit, refuel and then we go again and we move into stage two now which is Argentina.

"Then we've got stage three, four and five. You don't need to be in the yellow jersey now; you need to be in it at the time that it counts."

0:32 Manu Tuilagi says he is ready to go again against Argentina after being rested for the win over the USA Manu Tuilagi says he is ready to go again against Argentina after being rested for the win over the USA

Jones, of course, will not be allowing his players to look beyond Saturday's encounter, and though he went through the traditional routine of piling praise on his opponents, it would be a huge upset if England stuttered.

Argentina's victory over Tonga was their first after 10 successive defeats, including their opener in Japan against France that probably put paid to their qualification hopes 80 minutes into the tournament.

1:04 Billy Vunipola explains how having brother Mako in the England camp improves them both individually as players Billy Vunipola explains how having brother Mako in the England camp improves them both individually as players

The current side are a shadow of the team who reached the semi-finals four years ago and have won only five of their last 33 games.

They showed flashes of quality in a second-half comeback against the French and were too strong for Tonga but still look ill-equipped to avoid a 10th successive defeat by England.

They will certainly be motivated, knowing defeat would almost certainly rubber-stamp their exit, and former skipper Agustin Creevy said the game would be "like a war, like a final for us".

Argentina beat Tonga last weekend to snap a 10-game losing streak

Creevy, who is likely to win an Argentine record 88th cap off the bench on Saturday, also channelled the traditional "we are prouder than you" mantra so many teams wheeled out when facing England.

"When we put on this shirt we feel something different. It's our country, our family, my club. We play together, the group is really bonded," he said.

"We love each other, and I think that is different to other teams. We are brothers, inside and outside the field."

Agustin Creevy has labelled England's style as 'boring'

A tearful national anthem and some hugs, however, are unlikely to be anything like enough to unseat England, and instead his other claim - that the favourites play boring, programmed rugby - will have a lot more to do with the outcome.

England power-prop Mako Vunipola, who has played only 17 minutes since suffering a hamstring injury in May, will be eased back into action off the bench.

But Jones will still expect scrum parity as a minimum in an area where Argentina have slipped from their previously lofty heights.

He also now seems settled on George Ford at fly-half and Owen Farrell at 12, with both men seeking to feed outside centre Manu Tuilagi and a dangerous back three.

England: 15 Elliot Daly, 14 Anthony Watson, 13 Manu Tuilagi, 12 Owen Farrell (c), 11 Jonny May, 10 George Ford, 9 Ben Youngs; 1 Joe Marler, 2 Jamie George, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 George Kruis, 6 Tom Curry, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Mako Vunipola, 18 Dan Cole, 19 Courtney Lawes, 20 Lewis Ludlam, 21 Willi Heinz, 22 Henry Slade, 23 Jack Nowell.

Argentina: 15 Emiliano Boffelli, 14 Matas Moroni, 13 Matias Orlando, 12 Jeronimo De La Fuente, 11 Santiago Carreras, 10 Benjamin Urdapilleta, 9 Toms Cubelli; 1 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 2 Julian Montoya, 3 Juan Figallo, 4 Guido Petti, 5 Tomas Lavanini, 6 Pablo Matera (c), 7 Marcos Kremer, 8 Javier Ortega Desio.

Replacements: 16 Agustin Creevy, 17 Mayco Vivas, 18 Santiago Medrano, 19 Matias Alemanno, 20 Tomas Lezana, 21 Felipe Ezcurra, 22 Lucas Mensa, 23 Bautista Delguy.