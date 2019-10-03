Rugby World Cup: Argentina make one change for England clash

Javier Ortega Desio is Argentina's only change from their 28-12 win over Tonga

Argentina coach Mario Ledesma has made just one change to his starting line-up for the Pumas' must-win game against England at Tokyo Stadium on Saturday.

No 8 Javier Ortega Desio replaces Tomas Lezana in the only change to the XV that started in Argentina's previous win over Tonga.

Desio returns after starting in Argentina's opening 23-21 loss to France, a result which put them in jeopardy of missing the knockout stages from Pool C.

Fly-half Nicolas Sanchez has been left out of the squad for first time since 2016.

With Sanchez absent, Lucas Mensa will provide cover for Urdapilleta in centre.

Hooker Julian Montoya and fly-half Urdapilleta retain their places after replacing veterans Agustin Creevy and Nicolas Sanchez for the win over Tonga.

Agustin Creevy is one cap away from the record

Creevy remains on the bench, and Sanchez has dropped out of the match-day 23.

If ex-captain Creevy comes on on Saturday, he will earn his 88th test cap and overtake Felipe Contepomi as his country's most capped player.

Argentina: 15 Emiliano Boffelli, 14 Matas Moroni, 13 Matias Orlando, 12 Jeronimo De La Fuente, 11 Santiago Carreras, 10 Benjamin Urdapilleta, 9 Toms Cubelli; 1 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 2 Julian Montoya, 3 Juan Figallo, 4 Guido Petti, 5 Tomas Lavanini, 6 Pablo Matera (captain), 7 Marcos Kremer, 8 Javier Ortega Desio.

Replacements: 16 Agustin Creevy, 17 Mayco Vivas, 18 Santiago Medrano, 19 Matias Alemanno, 20 Tomas Lezana, 21 Felipe Ezcurra, 22 Lucas Mensa, 23 Bautista Delguy.