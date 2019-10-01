Rugby World Cup 2019: Japan dominate team of the week after Ireland upset

James Moore made 24 tackles in Japan's win over Ireland, missing none

Find out who made our standout XV from a gripping second week of action at the Rugby World Cup...

15. Liam Williams (Wales)

There were a string of strong performances from full-backs this week, with Stuart Hogg and Telusa Veainu unfortunate to miss out, but Williams takes the No 15 shirt after yet another classy display in the win over Australia.

Always a threat with ball in hand, Williams was also excellent in the air and won a crucial turnover at the death as Wales held on for victory.

14. Alapati Leiua (Samoa)

Alapati Leiua bagged a double against Russia

Leiua was in unstoppable form during Samoa's win over Russia, scoring a try in each half as they got their World Cup off to a winning start.

He made three line breaks, beating 10 defenders and racked up 172 metres as Samoa claimed a 34-9 win despite an indisciplined display.

Leiua made less of an impact against Scotland, where he was shifted into midfield, but still managed to beat three defenders and average over six metres per carry.

13. Jonathan Joseph (England)

Promoted to the starting line-up against the USA, Joseph seized the opportunity with both hands.

The Bath centre was England's most creative spark, making four line breaks and beating six defenders, including one outrageous dummy and spin into space in the lead-up to one of Joe Cokanasiga's tries.

Joseph's British and Irish Lions team-mate Jonathan Davies also deserves a mention after another assured performance in Wales' win over Australia.

12. Samu Kerevi (Australia)

Looking beyond the penalty conceded for leading with his arm when trying to run over Rhys Patchell, Kerevi was once again one of the Wallabies' top performers on a disappointing day at the office.

He made a superb 98 metres from 16 carries, which included two line breaks and a team-high six defenders beaten.

11. Makazole Mapimpi (South Africa)

Makazole Mapimpi has made a freescoring start to his Test career

It is 10 tries in as many Tests for the Springbok wing after his double in the win over Namibia.

Mapimpi was in electric form, making three line breaks and beating five defenders as he made 128 metres from 11 carries. He even chipped in with a defensive turnover.

Sean Maitland also deserves a mention after scoring Scotland's opening try against Samoa, and he was illegally denied a second at the death.

10. Felipe Berchesi (Uruguay)

The fly-half was instrumental in both attack and defence as Uruguay scored a stunning win over Fiji.

Berchesi kicked 15 points including a crucial late penalty which put two scores between the sides, while he was assured with ball in hand.

His defensive effort was also impressive. He made 12 tackles and won a team-leading three turnovers as Los Teros won their first World Cup game since 2003.

9. Gareth Davies (Wales)

Gareth Davies scored Wales' second try off an interception

Davies is becoming Wales' interception king. Given licence to race out of the defensive line, he terrorised opposite number Will Genia and pounced for an interception try two minutes before half-time.

Honourable mentions to Japan pair Yutaka Nagare and Fumiaki Tanaka who were hugely influential in their famous win over Ireland.

1. Keita Inagaki (Japan)

The Japanese scrum was excellent against Ireland, with Inagaki at the forefront.

He held his own against one of the world's best tightheads in Tadhg Furlong and was all-action in the loose.

Inagaki made 12 tackles and 11 carries in a fantastic 63-minute display as Japan turned the formbook on its head once again.

2. Julian Montoya (Argentina)

Julian Montoya helped himself to a hat-trick against Tonga

The Pumas felt the whole world was against them after the loss to France, in particular Australian referees, and they took their frustration out on Tonga - at least in the first half.

Montoya led the way by scoring three tries in the space of 20 minutes, becoming the first hooker to score a World Cup hat-trick since Keith Wood in 1999.

The 25-year-old found a team-mate with all seven of his throws and it was fitting his first try came from a training ground lineout move. His second came off a maul and he powered around the corner for his third.

3. Levan Chilachava (Georgia)

The Montpellier prop was named in the starting line-up for the win over Uruguay after an impressive cameo against Wales and repaid the faith shown in him by bagging his second try in as many games.

Chilachava also formed part of a dominant Georgian scrum that eked out five penalties.

4 & 5. Luke Thompson & James Moore (Japan)

Jack Carty is stopped in his tracks by Moore (left) and Luke Thompson

Moore and his second-row partner Thompson were two of the shining lights in Japan's win over Ireland. Heroic in defence, they combined to make 43 tackles, missing none as they stood up to an Ireland side constantly - and predictably - coming around the corner.

Thompson also popped up with a lineout steal as Japan pressurised the Irish set-piece. He could barely walk from the pitch when replaced on 63 minutes, such was the effort he put in, while Moore played the full 80 as the tournament hosts caused another upset.

Alun Wyn Jones also deserves a mention after yet another powerful performance for Wales against Australia.

6. Lewis Ludlam (England)

Lewis Ludlam has given Eddie Jones food for thought in the England back row

The World Cup bolter has made a seamless transition to Test rugby and deserved his try against the USA.

Seven tackles, three turnovers, 15 carries and five defenders beaten - this was a fantastic all-round display by the Northampton Saint.

7. Jake Polledri (Italy)

Stuart Barnes refers to Polledri as "the Englishman who got away" and he provided a timely reminder of his talents as Italy opened Pool B with back-to-back wins.

The Gloucester openside was outstanding in attack as the Azzurri took Canada apart. He beat an incredible 14 defenders and made three line breaks, also providing a try assist as he finished with stats of 109 metres from 15 carries.

8. Michael Leitch (Japan)

Michael Leitch produced a captain's performance when introduced against Ireland

The Brave Blossoms captain assumed the role of super-sub for the win over Ireland.

Called into action after half an hour due to an injury to Amanaki Mafi, Leitch led by example with 11 tackles - missing none - and 37 metres from six carries.