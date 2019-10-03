Rugby World Cup: Eddie Jones names England team to face Argentina

Mako Vunipola has been included in England's squad to face Argentina

England head coach Eddie Jones has included Mako Vunipola and Jack Nowell in his 23-man squad to face Argentina at the World Cup.

Vunipola (hamstring) and Nowell (ankle) have both recovered from long-term injuries to make the squad for Saturday's match in Tokyo, although the pair will start on the bench as England look to make it three wins from three in Pool C.

Jones has reverted to his strongest starting XV after rotating his squad for the 45-7 win over the United States.

He has made one change to the side that beat Tonga 35-3 in their opening match, with the selection of George Kruis ahead of Courtney Lawes in the second row.

Eddie Jones has named a strong team for their third Pool C match

George Ford starts at fly-half while Owen Farrell captains the side at inside-centre, alongside outside-centre Manu Tuilagi.

Elliot Daly, Jonny May and Anthony Watson make up the back three, while Ben Youngs is set to become the third most capped player for England with 92 appearances.

Joe Marler, Jamie George and Kyle Sinckler are named in the front row with Kruis and Maro Itoje as the lock pairing.

Tom Curry, Sam Underhill and Billy Vunipola will start in the back row.

"We are in Tokyo for the first time and the players are excited to be here and have had a good week's preparation so far," said Jones.

0:32 Manu Tuilagi says he is ready to go again against Argentina after being rested for the win over the USA Manu Tuilagi says he is ready to go again against Argentina after being rested for the win over the USA

"We know Argentina are a very good team and our players will be ready for the game.

"Argentina is a completely different team from others we have played so far in the pool stages and are always about the physical contest.

"This week it's about getting our game right, our set piece in a good place and making sure defensively we are organised and ready to find ways to score points against them."

England: 15 Elliot Daly, 14 Anthony Watson, 13 Manu Tuilagi, 12 Owen Farrell (c), 11 Jonny May, 10 George Ford, 9 Ben Youngs, 1 Joe Marler, 2 Jamie George, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 George Kruis, 6 Tom Curry, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Mako Vunipola, 18 Dan Cole, 19 Courtney Lawes, 20 Lewis Ludlam, 21 Willi Heinz, 22 Henry Slade, 23 Jack Nowell.