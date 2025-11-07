Autumn Nations Series: Steve Borthwick's England increasingly building quality and depth ahead of Fiji Test

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Steve Borthwick and Fin Smith speak to Sky Sports ahead of England's Autumn International clash with Fiji Steve Borthwick and Fin Smith speak to Sky Sports ahead of England's Autumn International clash with Fiji

In England's three Six Nations campaigns under Steve Borthwick, they have failed to lift the trophy nor even claimed a Triple Crown owing to defeats to Ireland (twice) and Scotland (twice). Yet, there is a palpable feeling things are turning for his side.

In addition to disappointing - on the whole - Six Nations campaigns in 2023, 2024 and 2025, three other Test windows under Borthwick have been below par too.

2023's Rugby World Cup warm-ups saw three defeats from four Tests to Wales, Ireland and Fiji, 2024's July series against New Zealand ended in 2-0 defeat, and 2024's Autumn Nations series saw three defeats from four again, losing to New Zealand, Australia and South Africa.

The start of the 2025 Six Nations saw Ireland beat England comfortably, a morale-boosting if fortunate victory against France at Twickenham and an extremely fortunate one-point win against Scotland at home. A tide does appear to have turned since then, however.

For this is now an England side boasting increasing quality and depth as the months go by, on an eight-Test winning run, and one which may well be peaking with perfect timing for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Henry Pollock and Fin Smith are just three of England's emerging talents who appear to be the future of the national side

The rest of the 2025 Six Nations saw comprehensive wins over Italy and Wales - the latter seeing Borthwick's side score 68 points in Cardiff - before the fillip of 13 English players selected on the summer's British and Irish Lions tour to Australia, with Maro Itoje as tour skipper.

That number turned to 15 when Jamie George and Owen Farrell were called up as injury replacements.

While the Lions tour was ongoing to much fanfare, England toured Argentina with the intention of creating depth. And create depth they certainly did after two impressive victories away to the Pumas.

The likes of wing Tom Roebuck, flanker Guy Pepper, lock Alex Coles, tighthead Joe Heyes and loosehead Fin Baxter got minutes and exposure in South America to show what they can do, and each have carried that into this autumn with the trust to face Australia in victory last week.

As a result, England now have a squad filled with options and a core of experienced players allied to new faces making their way into Test rugby, within which there is stardust with the likes of 20-year-old sensation Henry Pollock and 22-year-old wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso.

Smith was one of 15 English players who tasted British and Irish Lions representation by the end of the summer's tour to Australia

'Unbelievable players will come and take shirt off you'

At fly-half for England, Borthwick now has an abundance of options to select from.

Last week against Australia the experienced George Ford led the side, as he did for both Tests against Argentina during the summer.

While Ford was facing the Pumas, Fin Smith and Marcus Smith were both touring with Andy Farrell's Lions.

Northampton's Smith starts against Fiji this weekend, with Harlequins' Smith brought in to start at full-back having missed out on the matchday 23 altogether last week.

"It's [fly-half competition in England camp] good. It's a real driver for me," Fin Smith told Sky Sports this week.

Smith was one of England's standout players in 2025 as they looked to keep improving

"The reason I want to get up and get better every day is so I can compete with those guys as much as possible. Try and make the shirt my own.

"I've got the opportunity to wear the jersey this week and I've got to do it justice. Otherwise, there's some unbelievable players that will happily take that off you.

"It's been great and we've all got brilliant relationships. We all get on really well and learn lots off each other. I'm really enjoying it at the minute."

Marcus Smith will start at full-back for England as he battles for a place in a highly-competitive squad

The situation at fly-half is one similar across the pitch for England, after a conscious bid to build options.

Centre Ollie Lawrence makes his return after a phenomenal eight-month recovery from an Achilles rupture, while Chandler Cunningham-South is handed an opportunity to start in a highly competitive back-row for the challenge of Fiji.

Tommy Freeman has moved back out to the wing having shown his qualities in the 13 channel against the Wallabies as England make seven changes to the starting XV but still name a strong side.

Head coach Borthwick told Sky Sports this week: "As ever, this squad is building. It's building togetherness. It's building depth.

England's Pollock appears a player destined to become one of the sport's greats

"It's building the competition for places. That's an exciting time, effectively an exciting step for this England squad is seeing such quality players that we have. We have a lot of talented players.

"All England supporters will be looking forward to seeing them."

'Itoje a freak, Genge our emotional, spiritual leader'

England captain Itoje begins among the replacements on Saturday, and one remarkable stat to emerge from such a selection is the 31-year-old will begin a Test on the bench for England for the first time since November 2017.

In the eight years since, Itoje has started 81 consecutive Tests whenever he has been available to play. A truly incredible run of fitness, form and consistency.

"He's a freak," Fin Smith says. "Just his consistency to be able to show up every single week. He's the guy driving standards in energy and training and then goes onto the pitch and plays like a man possessed.

Captain Maro Itoje will begin on the bench for England in a Test for the first time since November 2017

"To do that time and time again for the last however many years is testament to how well he prepares and how his mindset is. He's just built different.

"You can throw anything at him, challenges, big games, small games, and he turns up the same Maro, which is just an absolute monster that wants to go and put his body on the line for 80 minutes. He really leads by example for us and we're lucky to have him and also all of us just follow him into battle."

Of his skipper, Borthwick added: "He's a super player and an incredible leader. He took a bump from the game last weekend, so he didn't train the first half of this week, which is why I decided the right thing to do was for him to come on off the bench.

"You look at the quality of player we've got on the bench and it'll be exciting to see them get on the field."

Ellis Genge and Itoje are England's two main leaders within the current squad

With Itoje on the bench, prop Ellis Genge comes into the side as captain, and emerged from the summer's Lions tour as one of the tourists' key leaders.

He's much the same in the England environment, Fin Smith confirms.

"He's a real emotional, spiritual leader for us," Smith says. "He's a guy that wears his heart on his sleeve and isn't afraid to show the passion that he feels for the game.

"He's so proud to play for England and be able to lead the England team out. I'm sure he'll get us fired up for the weekend, definitely."

Genge was described by Fin Smith as England's 'emotional, spiritual' leader

Of Genge, Borthwick adds: "I think he's a terrific player, a fantastic bloke and an awesome leader. He's the kind of guy you'll follow into battle.

"It's exactly what we need this weekend. We know it's going to be a hard-fought Test match against a Fiji team that are incredibly talented.

"It's brilliant we've got players like Ellis Genge with so much experience leading us this weekend."

England squad to face Fiji

Starting XV: 15. Marcus Smith, 14. Tommy Freeman, 13. Ollie Lawrence. 12. Fraser Dingwall, 11. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, 10. Fin Smith, 9. Alex Mitchell; 1. Ellis Genge, 2. Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3. Joe Heyes, 4. Alex Coles, 5. Ollie Chessum, 6. Guy Pepper, 7. Ben Earl, 8. Chandler Cunningham-South.

Replacements: 16. Jamie George, 17. Fin Baxter, 18. Asher Opoku-Fordjour, 19. Maro Itoje, 20. Tom Curry, 21. Henry Pollock, 22. Ben Spencer, 23. Henry Arundell.

November 1

England 25-7 Australia - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

November 8

England vs Fiji - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham (5.40pm)

November 15

England vs New Zealand - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham (3.10pm)

November 23

England vs Argentina - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham (4.10pm)