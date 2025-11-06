Autumn Nations Series: Marcus Smith in to start as England make seven changes for Fiji clash

Marcus Smith has been brought in to start at full-back as one of seven changes for England in their Autumn Nations Series clash vs Fiji on Saturday.

Smith replaces the injured Freddie Steward, while further changes in the backs see Tommy Freeman shift from centre to wing in place of Tom Roebuck due to the latter's ankle injury, Ollie Lawrence start at outside-centre and Fin Smith replaces George Ford at fly-half.

In the forwards, loosehead Ellis Genge, hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie, lock Alex Coles and back-row Chandler Cunningham-South come in to start.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Ben Earl shifts from No 8 to openside flanker in place of Sam Underhill, with captain Maro Itoje dropping down to the bench in a Test for England for the first time since November 2017.

With Itoje named among the replacements, he will co-captain the side with Genge at Twickenham. They are supported by vice-captains Jamie George, Fraser Dingwall and Ollie Chessum.

The players to keep their places from the start, alongside Freeman and Earl, are centre Fraser Dingwall, wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, scrum-half Alex Mitchell, tighthead Joe Heyes, lock Ollie Chessum and blindside flanker Guy Pepper.

Image: Captain Maro Itoje will begin on the bench for England in a Test for the first time since November 2017

"It was a pleasing start to the series against Australia last weekend, and we know we'll need to take another step forward against Fiji," said Borthwick.

"The focus for us this week is on improving on last weekend's performance and continuing to develop our game.

"Fiji are a dangerous team with power and quality right across the pitch. They play with physicality and skill, so we'll need to bring intensity, accuracy and discipline in everything that we do.

"Playing in front of our supporters again at Allianz Stadium means a huge amount to the players, and the team are determined to deliver a performance they can be proud of."

England squad to face Fiji

Starting XV: 15. Marcus Smith, 14. Tommy Freeman, 13. Ollie Lawrence. 12. Fraser Dingwall, 11. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, 10. Fin Smith, 9. Alex Mitchell; 1. Ellis Genge, 2. Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3. Joe Heyes, 4. Alex Coles, 5. Ollie Chessum, 6. Guy Pepper, 7. Ben Earl, 8. Chandler Cunningham-South.

Replacements: 16. Jamie George, 17. Fin Baxter, 18. Asher Opoku-Fordjour, 19. Maro Itoje, 20. Tom Curry, 21. Henry Pollock, 22. Ben Spencer, 23. Henry Arundell.

November 1

England 25-7 Australia - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

November 8

England vs Fiji - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham (5.40pm)

November 15

England vs New Zealand - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham (3.10pm)

November 23

England vs Argentina - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham (4.10pm)