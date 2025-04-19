Women's Six Nations: England's Red Roses beat Scotland 59-7 to set up Grand Slam decider vs France

England's Red Roses scored nine tries as they battered Scotland at Welford Road in the Women's Six Nations

England's Red Roses set up a Women's Six Nations Grand Slam decider against France at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham after a 59-7 battering of Scotland at Welford Road in Leicester.

The first half proved immensely one-sided as the Red Roses scored more than a point a minute to get in 42-0 up at half-time after tries from prop Kelsey Clifford, flanker Marlie Packer, captain and back-row Zoe Aldcroft, wing Claudia MacDonald, lock Abbie Ward and hooker Lark Atkin-Davies.

The second period proved slower going for the hosts but MacDonald demonstrated her superb pace again to score once more, before opposite wing Abby Dow added two late tries.

Red Roses 59-7 Scotland - Score summary Red Roses - Tries: Clifford (6), M Packer (17), Aldcroft (21), MacDonald (27, 50), Ward (34), Atkin-Davies (40+1), Dow (74, 79). Cons: Aitchison (7, 18, 22, 28, 35, 40+2, 51). Scotland- Tries: Thomson (58). Cons: Nelson (59).

Scotland avoided being nilled when centre Lisa Thomson scored via a rolling maul before England's final two scores, but it was a day to forget for Bryan Easson's charges.

Red Roses captain Zoe Aldcroft was among the try scorers in Leicester

On a day when England's scrum and maul roared forward with dominance all afternoon, John Mitchell's side demonstrated their ruthless nature when placed in the 22 too as Scotland had little answer.

In the day's earlier clash, France - having trailed at half-time - eventually ensured victory over Italy with two tries in the final three minutes, setting up a winner-takes-all clash in London next weekend.

MacDonald: 'It's starting to come together - the best is yet to come'

Player-of-the-match Claudia MacDonald said to BBC Sport:

"The best is always yet to come. We're proud of that performance. I think it's starting to come together. There is so much talent in this team. We get judged harshly for how we play but every time we come out, we put on such a good product we are proud of.

"When you look at the skill we've got from player one to probably player 40, the competition is immense.

"People say we need to get beaten; we get beaten in training all the time. We push each other to be better and have so much respect for each other. The talent we've got is amazing."

Player-of-the-match MacDonald said afterwards 'the best is yet to come' from the Red Roses

England captain Zoe Aldcroft said to BBC Sport:

"There were moments that were world class in that performance. We still know we've got so much to work on as well, which is the exciting thing. We're looking forward to next week and putting some effort into areas we can improve on.

"I think our maul can be a lot better, and the breakdown - we want to be ruthless in those areas. It's about tweaking the fine details and being excellent in those areas.

"We know France are super physical, we're expecting that next week. We know they like to offload, so hopefully we can stop them in those areas."

Mitchell: 'Plenty of selection headaches' ahead of France

England head coach John Mitchell said to BBC Sport:

"There are plenty of headaches for me, it's a great side to select. We are one of the best short passing teams in the world, it's good to see us serving team-mates in a better position.

Red Roses head coach John Mitchell will look to guide his side to history next week

"I have to sit down at home and make a few cups of tea and go through the spreadsheet to pick the side. There are probably two or three areas of selection I really have to think about.

"There is also the tactical element we need to consider against France.

We are in a good place, the medical team have done a great job making the best players available, that helps us as coaches.

"The girls are responding, it is going to be a year when we will have to continue to adapt, because everyone throws the kitchen sink at us."

What's next?

England finish their 2025 Women's Six Nations campaign seeking a historic fourth successive Grand Slam vs unbeaten France at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham next Saturday April 26 (4.45pm kick-off).

Red Roses' Women's Six Nations 2025 fixtures Sunday, March 23 Red Roses 38-5 Italy Saturday, March 29 Wales 12-67 Red Roses Saturday, April 12 Ireland 5-49 Red Roses Saturday, April 19 Red Roses 59-7 Scotland Saturday, April 26 Red Roses vs France 4.45pm

Scotland finish their campaign by hosting Ireland at Hive Stadium in Edinburgh next Saturday April 26 (2.30pm kick-off).

