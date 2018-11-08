England vs USA: Katy Daley-McLean adds crucial experience to Simon Middleton's inexperienced squad

0:59 England Women head coach Simon Middleton says Katy Daley-Mclean, who will win her 100th cap on Friday, is the best kicking player in women's rugby England Women head coach Simon Middleton says Katy Daley-Mclean, who will win her 100th cap on Friday, is the best kicking player in women's rugby

Red Roses coach Simon Middleton lauded Katy Daley-Mclean ahead of the fly-half's 100th Test appearance against USA on Friday, live on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm.

The No 10 helped guide the Red Roses to last year's World Cup final, and Middleton says her boot is unrivalled across the women's game.

"Without a shadow of a doubt, she's the best kicking women's player in the world, and that's just one facet of her game," said Middleton.

"A 100 games for your country is nothing short of remarkable. Everybody's looking forward to Katy running out on Friday night and getting that 100th cap."

0:59 England fly-half Katy Daley-Mclean speaks about her earliest rugby memories as she prepares to win her 100th cap England fly-half Katy Daley-Mclean speaks about her earliest rugby memories as she prepares to win her 100th cap

Daley-Mclean, who earned her first cap against Scotland in 2007, will add vital experience to a squad filled with fresh faces.

"We did a rough headcount in terms of caps a week or so ago, and we went from about 1300 in the (2017) World Cup to just short of 300 in this game - of which 100 will be Katy's," Middleton said.

"That shows where we're at as a squad, but we've got some fantastic talent, the standard of women players coming through now is incredible, and that's allowed us to do that.

"We're so excited, but at the same time, it's absolutely critical we have that experience in there to guide them around."

England Women vs USA Women Live on

Middleton has handed debuts to four players in his starting 15 for the visit of the Americans; Ellena Perry starts at loosehead prop and Firwood Waterloo teenager Sarah Beckett will take the field in the No 8 jersey. In the backs, centres Tatyana Heard and Carys Williams will pair up in the midfield.

With regular captain Sarah Hunter on the bench, Harlequins lock Abbie Scott will lead the side, and joining Hunter on the bench are scrum-half Claudia Macdonald and Lucy Attwood, both of whom will make a first international appearance if called upon by Middleton.

"We know where we are and there's a lot of excitement among the squad to start a new international season," Middleton continued.

England's regular captain, Sarah Hunter is among the replacements on Friday night

"We have new talent among the group who have developed their rugby through the pathway and Tyrrells Premier 15s and bring a mix of rugby backgrounds to the set up. It's important to give players opportunities and there is a lot to play for.

"The USA are match ready from their game against the Black Ferns and will be hardened and wiser for last weekend. Like them, we are ready and expect a tough game on Friday."

England Women: 15 Sarah McKenna, 14 Lydia Thompson, 13 Carys Williams, 12 Tatyana Heard, 11 Kelly Smith, 10 Katy Daley-Mclean, 9 Leanne Riley, 1 Ellena Perry, 2 Lark Davies, 3 Shaunagh Brown, 4 Zoe Aldcroft, 5 Abbie Scott (c), 6 Joanna Brown, 7 Vicky Fleetwood, 8 Sarah Beckett.

Replacements: 16 Heather Kerr, 17 Vickii Cornborough, 18 Hannah Botterman, 19 Catherine O'Donnell, 20 Sarah Hunter, 21 Claudia Macdonald, 22 Zoe Harrison, 23 Lucy Attwood.

USA Women: 15 Kaitlyn Broughton, 14 Kelsi Stockert, 13 Emily Henrich, 12 McKenzie Hawkins, 11 Sarah Levy, 10 Gabby Cantorna, 9 Anna Karen Pedraza, 1 Megan Rom, 2 Joanna Kitlinski, 3 Catie Benson, 4 Stacey Bridges, 5 Alycia Washington, 6 Rachel Johnson, 7 Kate Zackary (c), 8 Jordan Gray-Matyas.

Replacements: 16 Joyce Taufa, 17 Azniv Nalbandian, 18 Nick James, 19 Melissa Finkelstein, 20 Kristine Sommer, 21 Nikki Kenyon, 22 Megan Foster, 23 Jennine Duncan.