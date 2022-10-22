Exeter 20-22 Saracens: England’s Owen Farrell and Luke Cowan-Dickie injured as Saracens beat Exeter

Saracens and England fly-half Owen Farrell went off after a blow to the head

Two England players suffered fitness scares as Owen Farrell and Luke Cowan-Dickie both went off injured in Saracens' 22-20 victory over Exeter in the Gallagher Premiership on Saturday.

Alex Goode fired leaders Saracens to a sixth successive Gallagher Premiership victory, striking a penalty with the final kick of the match to edge out Exeter by two points at Sandy Park.

But for England it came at the cost of a double fitness scare as Saracens and England fly-half Owen Farrell went off midway through the second period after taking a blow to his head, while a knee injury forced Exeter hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie to exit at half-time.

Henry Slade looked to have put England disappointment behind him

Chiefs centre Henry Slade looked to have responded to his omission from England's Autumn Nations Series squad by kicking a penalty four minutes from time.

But Goode, on as a replacement for Farrell and making a record-equalling 338th Saracens first-team appearance, came up trumps with the clock in the red.

Farrell and his England colleague Mako Vunipola were yellow carded, with Vunipola - playing his first game after a three-match ban - being sin-binned for collapsing an Exeter driving maul and conceding a penalty try in the process.

But Saracens largely kept their composure on a testing afternoon as flanker Theo McFarland scored a first-half try, while Farrell converted and kicked two penalties, with full-back Elliot Daly adding two long-range strikes and Goode a late clincher.

It was an assured display from the visitors, despite occasional lapses in discipline, underlining their title credentials in pursuit of the Premiership silverware that they last captured three years ago.

Exeter had their moments, but not enough of them to disrupt Saracens' well-oiled machine. The tense finish came after No 8 Jacques Vermeuelen's 71st-minute try was converted by centre Slade, following an early penalty and the penalty try.

Saracens had been their own worst enemy in the opening stages, seeing a penalty reversed for foul play, then losing Farrell to a sixth-minute yellow card.

Ivan van Zyl celebrates Saracens' win

The Saracens skipper illegally impeded Chiefs wing Jack Nowell, and referee Tom Foley, whose patience was already running thin, sent Farrell packing.

Exeter could not make their temporary one-man advantage count, though, then Chiefs' Scotland international full-back Stuart Hogg departed for a head injury assessment, with Joe Simmonds replacing him.

Slade kicked Exeter ahead through a 48-metre penalty following a scoreless opening quarter, but Saracens responded in clinical fashion.

Daly and wing Max Malins combined impressively to ask questions of Exeter's defence and before the Chiefs could regroup, McFarland surged through a gap to score from his team's first attack, with Farrell converting.

Hogg then rejoined the action and he proved comfortably Exeter's most dangerous attacker as defences dominated.

Exeter regained the lead just before half-time after referee Foley handed out another yellow card, this time to Vunipola.

It then got worse for the visitors as Vunipola was not only sin-binned for pulling down an ominous driving maul, his actions were also deemed worthy of conceding a penalty try.

But Exeter's narrow advantage proved short lived, with Daly kicking a 40-metre penalty into the wind to make it 10-10 at half-time.

Cowan-Dickie did not reappear for the second period, being replaced by Jack Yeandle, and Saracens went back in front through a Farrell penalty after Chiefs fly-half Harvey Skinner was yellow-carded for a technical infringement.

There was no let up in the intensity and both coaches began making changes ahead of the final quarter, although Hogg's 54th-minute exit saw him shake his head repeatedly in disapproval as he left the pitch.

Farrell extended Saracens' advantage with a 30-metre penalty, but he exited the action on 61 minutes after taking an accidental knee to the head, with Goode replacing him.

Farrell's penalty double had given Saracens a degree of breathing space, then Daly added a penalty from five metres inside his own half, only for Exeter to respond when Vermeulen touched down following Skinner's half-break.

Goode, though, had the final say after Slade's three-pointer as Saracens claimed a first Premiership away win against Exeter since 2016.