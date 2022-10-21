Chris Robshaw: Former England and Harlequins captain announces retirement

Chris Robshaw has called time on his career

Former England rugby union captain Chris Robshaw has announced his retirement.

The 36-year-old confirmed the news on Friday morning on social media.

"After 18 years of professional rugby and a career I could only have dreamt of, I am officially announcing my retirement from the great game.

"Following three dislocated shoulders in quick succession, my body has told me to blow the final whistle," he wrote.

"No words can do justice to how fortunate and privileged I am to have enjoyed a career in the sport I am most passionate about."

Robshaw played for Harlequins between 2005 and 2020, and won 66 international caps. He finished his career with San Diego Legion in Major League Rugby.

He made his Test debut in a 2009 defeat to Argentina. Despite missing out on the squad for the 2011 World Cup, he bounced back and took over the captaincy for the 2012 Six Nations.

Over the following years, he was a mainstay in the side until 2018. However, injuries coupled with the emergence of Tom Curry and Sam Underhill then limited his game-time.

'The greatest honour of my life'

"I remember my mum taking me to my first mini rugby game - sparking the fire that lead me to later play for and captain Harlequins and England. In doing so, I have been afforded opportunities beyond anything I could have imagined in terms of education, travel and experience," he continued in his statement.

"Playing for and captaining England has been the greatest honour of my life and there is no comparable feeling to representing and leading your country. It was a responsibility I approached with respect, optimism and determination and I hope in the coming years I can use my experience and knowledge gained to support other players on their journeys.

"Playing at the top level comes with a lot of pressure and with that comes many highs and lows. My advice is to surround yourself with strong and kind people, something I was lucky to have.

"I want to thank my teammates for pushing me to be better, for laughing with me and for crying with me. I want to thank each coach for their commitment to improving me as a player and a person, and each physio for getting me back onto the pitch each week.

"To my mum and family - thank you for supporting me from my first game as a boy to my last as a man. To my wife, Camilla, you have been my rock throughout most of my professional career - thank you for everything you have done to make it possible.

"Nothing brings me greater joy than knowing my son, Wilding, was able to see his dad play a game or two and I look forward to taking him down to The Stoop, Twickenham or to San Diego to join the fans.

"To those fans, my final and loudest thank you. Over the years it has been you that has sat through wind, rain and snow to inspire me to dig deeper, to do better. I will miss so much about rugby but playing in front of you and for you, will be what I miss most. Nothing comes close to the overriding sense of love, acceptance and support from the fans when you represent your club or your country.

"Moving forward there is a sadness but I am excited for mine and my family's future. Camilla and I have spent many years working with amazing charities but have decided to start our own - The Kerslake Robshaw Foundation. Our aim is to support disadvantaged young lives find drive and passion through music and sport. This is a flame I believe we all have inside us. I was lucky enough to have that nurtured and hope you can all support me in doing the same for others.

"Much love, Robbo."