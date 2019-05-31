Exeter Chiefs vs Saracens: Gallagher Premiership final preview

Exeter Chiefs' Rob Baxter faces his Saracens counterpart Mark McCall on Saturday

England's two best sides Exeter Chiefs and Saracens go head-to-head at Twickenham on Saturday in the Gallagher Premiership final (kick-off 3pm).

Such has been Exeter's consistency over the last few years that it is easy to forget it was only nine years ago when they earned promotion to the top flight after a long climb from the lower leagues.

The Chiefs claimed their solitary title two years ago after beating Saracens in the semi-finals when they suffered something of a hangover from the European final a week before.

Saracens beat Exeter in two of their last three finals and can become English champions for the fourth time in five years. After overwhelming Leinster in the European Cup final three weeks ago, they are strong favourites to complete a second domestic/European double.

How did the sides reach the final?

The two teams are by far the best in the Premiership, both securing a top-two finish three weeks ago, and both dismissed their semi-final opponents with relative ease.

Saracens fell behind to an early Gloucester try but then poured on the power to win 44-19, while Exeter withstood a brief Northampton flurry to emerge victorious 42-12.

Sean Maitland dots down during Saracens' win over Gloucester

Recent encounters

Back in December, Saracens' 22-game unbeaten record ended at Sandy Park as title rivals Exeter Chiefs beat them emphatically to regain top spot in the Gallagher Premiership.

Chiefs' 31-13 bonus-point victory took them three points above their opponents, who had not lost since being defeated by European Champions Cup opponents Leinster the previous April.

Alex Lozowski trudges off after Saracens were beaten by Exeter in December

It was also Saracens' first Premiership reversal for more than nine months - when Exeter beat them in Devon.

But in early May, Saracens avenged that defeat with a 38-7 drubbing of their title rivals at Allianz Park, although both teams rested the vast majority of their stars for the fixture.

Saracens beat Exeter in the 2016 Premiership final, then repeated the feat a year ago, wrestling the title off a Chiefs side that had won it through toppling Wasps 12 months previously.

It was a comprehensive victory last season, with Saracens scoring four tries on their way to a 27-10 success.

Saracens and Exeter played weakened sides when they met at the start of May

A clash of styles

Even if Exeter do hang on to the ball and make progress via their favoured pick and go approach, Saracens are unlikely to be fazed, having seen Leinster dominate possession in the semi-final but look less likely to score as the game went on.

Exeter Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter was unimpressed by criticism of his team's approach by Northampton following the semi-final, saying: "We don't have one predetermined way, we have a number of ways."

Saracens will look to retain their crown and seal a European/domestic double

"All I ask is that when people make snap judgements on style of play, believe what you see with your own eyes," he added.

"If all you want to focus on is the period of play when we are five metres from the line, do that, but there are another 95 metres on a rugby field. What about how we got there and the decisions we made to get there?"

Saracens can adapt to win

Saracens coach Mark McCall would never dream of commenting on another team's style - he barely even talks about his own. He too, however, recognises that there are different ways to win at times and he has the depth of quality that allows Saracens to excel at all of them.

They can go toe to toe with an Exeter, using the tactical kicking of halfbacks Ben Spencer and Owen Farrell to turn their opponents, or they can attack the space through their prolific back three of Alex Goode, Liam Williams and Sean Maitland.

Saracens produced a superb defensive performance to outplay Exeter last year

They are without injured prop Mako Vunipola, but England and Lions hooker Jamie George and captain Brad Barritt provide leadership, power and ball-carrying, while their England second-row duo of Maro Itoje and George Kruis are unquestionably world class in everything they do.

It is a rich mix and, backed up by a culture that seems to develop a real feeling of teamship, makes them favourites to stamp their greatness all over Twickenham again on Saturday and probably for several years to come.

Team news

Exeter Chiefs: Jack Nowell, Alex Cuthbert, Henry Slade, Ollie Devoto, Tom O'Flaherty, Joe Simmonds, Nic White, Ben Moon, Jack Yeandle, Harry Williams, Dave Dennis, Jonny Hill, Dave Ewers, Don Armand, Matt Kvesic

Interchange: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Alec Hepburn, Tomas Francis, Sam Skinner, Sam Simmonds, Jack Maunder, Gareth Steenson, Sam Hill

Saracens: Alex Goode, Liam Williams, Alex Lozowski, Brad Barritt, Sean Maitland, Owen Farrell, Ben Spencer, Richard Barrington, Jamie George, Vincent Koch, Will Skelton, George Kruis, Maro Itoje, Jackson Wray, Billy Vunipola

Interchange: Tom Woolstencroft, Ralph Adams-Hale, Christian Judge, Nick Isiekwe, Mike Rhodes, Richard Wigglesworth, Nick Tompkins, David Strettle

Match stats

Richard Wigglesworth is seeking a sixth Premiership winners' medal