Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall excited by 'brand new challenge'

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall speaks to Owen Farrell this week

Mark McCall has described Saracens as "fresh and excited" ahead of their final push for a European and domestic trophy double.

Exeter stand between Saracens and Gallagher Premiership title glory on Saturday.

If McCall's men repeat their success against the same opponents they faced a year ago, it would see them crowned Premiership champions for a fifth time.

And having won the Heineken Champions Cup earlier this month, a second double in four seasons awaits, matching Leicester's two-time feat in 2001 and 2002 if they achieve it.

Although Exeter finished eight points above Saracens after the 22-game regular league campaign, they lost to their fierce rivals in English rugby's Twickenham showpiece twice during the past three seasons.

"This last eight-week period has been really enjoyable for us," Saracens rugby director McCall said.

"We've had the flexibility to rest players between the play-off games, so we are going into this game really fresh and excited about what we see as a brand new challenge.

Brad Barritt has overcome injury to be declared fit to play

"But you have to work hard on the day and deserve it on the day. Then you hope some of that experience we've got is in there somewhere and will make a difference somehow.

"We have a huge respect for Exeter. To be in a fourth consecutive final and to have had the growth they've had over a 10-year period - and they are getting better."

Saracens displayed world-class quality and unflinching character in beating Champions Cup final opponents Leinster three weeks ago.

Saracens celebrate their third European crown at St James' Park

McCall added: "Against Leinster, if you are behind your own posts, you've lost your two props (to injury), Maro Itoje has just been sin-binned and you are 10-0 down against a team that have won three European finals fairly recently, the players have to look at each other and go: 'We're going to be OK here, and we'll find a way'.

"And they did. That ability to respond to whatever the game throws at them is what I mean by growth. They are able to deal with these situations better and better."

Saracens skipper Brad Barritt has overcome a hamstring injury that forced him off during last weekend's play-off victory over Gloucester, and he starts the final.