Who makes your Saracens/Exeter combined team?

Mark McCall and Rob Baxter have picked their sides, but who would you select?

Vote for your combined Saracens/Exeter XV ahead of Saturday's Gallagher Premiership final at Twickenham.

Inspirational club captain Brad Barritt has managed to recover from a hamstring injury, meaning that Nick Tompkins returns to the list of replacements following his hat-trick off the bench in the 44-19 win over Gloucester at Allianz Park.

Exeter beat Northampton to reach their fourth successive Premiership final place - and head coach Rob Baxter has selected the same XV that started in the 42-12 triumph at Sandy Park.

But who would make it into your combined XV from the 30 men who have been selected? Have your say with our position-by-position vote below...

Any lingering doubt over Jamie George's shoulder issue has vanished and apart from knee-injury victim Duncan Taylor, double chasing Saracens are at full fitness.

The Chiefs finished top of the Premiership last season, but surrendered their crown to second-placed Sarries in the end-of-season showpiece, also suffering defeat in the 2016 final to the same opponents, so the 2017 champions will want to avenge those losses at HQ.

