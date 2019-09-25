Fiji 27-30 Uruguay: Los Teros cause massive Rugby World Cup shock

Uruguay celebrate only their third World Cup victory in 12 matches

Uruguay delivered the first major upset of the Rugby World Cup with a stunning 30-27 victory over an error-prone Fiji in a Pool D match at the Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium on Wednesday.

The South Americans, mostly amateurs, led 21-12 at half-time on the back of converted tries from scrum-half Santiago Arata, No 8 Manuel Diana and centre Juan Manuel Cat as well as a penalty from Felipe Berchesi.

Fly-half Berchesi kicked two more penalties in the second half to keep the scoreboard ticking over as the Fijians fought to get back in the game and Los Teros held on to claim their third victory in 12 World Cup matches.

The wins leaves Fiji's hopes of reaching the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2007 in tatters after they also lost their opening match to Australia on Saturday.

Santiago Arata scores Uruguay's first try

Uruguay, ranked 19th in the world, were the more organised and disciplined side throughout the match in the small Japanese coastal town.

Fiji, who had been relaxing at the beach to recover from the loss against Australia, looked all at sea in the match.

Things started well, with a neat lineout move returning the ball to hooker Mesulame Dolokoto to open the scoring in the seventh minute but Arata pounced on an error from Fiji No 8 Leone Nakarawa to juke his way under the posts four minutes later.

Fiji, who did not play with the swashbuckling vigour they had displayed against Australia, returned to the forwards for their second try and prop Eroni Mawi dived over from one metre out on 18 minutes.

A dejected Josh Matavesi

Having missed his first kick, fly-half Josh Matavesi slotted the extras and Fiji looked like they would motor away from opponents they beat 68-7 last year.

However, Uruguay had other ideas and tries from Diana and Cat rocked their fancied opponents and give their small band of travelling fans hopes of an upset.

Berchesi, who kicked four kicks from four in the first half, added another penalty shortly before the break.

Juan Manuel Cat scores for Uruguay

Fiji responded with a try from lock Api Ratuniyarawa, who barged over the line seven minutes into the second half yet their kicking problems continued with Matavesi missing the conversion and another penalty.

Regular fly-half Ben Volavola was brought on to steady the ship but it was Uruguay who continued to press home the advantage, with Berchesi extending their lead to 10 points with 20 minutes remaining following more Fijian indiscipline.

Fiji finally started to play some free-flowing rugby and were rewarded when substitute scrumhalf Nikola Matawalu crossed over.

Fiji will struggle to reach the quarter-finals after also losing to Australia on Saturday

However, Fiji's kicking problems continued as Volalova dragged the conversion wide.

Uruguay's dominance at the breakdown they turned the ball over 12 times to Fijis six - forced another penalty and Berchesi split the uprights again to extend their lead to eight points with five minutes remaining.

Berchesis 15 points on the day was the most ever by a Uruguayan at a World Cup and, despite Matawalua's late try, they were enough to secure his country a famous victory.

"I'm really proud of my country, we're not the biggest, we're not the tallest ... I'm really proud of my country," said a tearful Uruguay captain Juan Manuel Gaminara.

"You saw the passion, you saw the courage...I don't want this to end."