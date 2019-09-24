Rugby World Cup 2019: England coach Eddie Jones expecting USA to be 'brash and aggressive'

0:35 Eddie Jones says Billy Vunipola enjoyed playing against Tonga during England's opening Rugby World Cup match, despite coming in for some rough treatment Eddie Jones says Billy Vunipola enjoyed playing against Tonga during England's opening Rugby World Cup match, despite coming in for some rough treatment

Eddie Jones says he is expecting the USA to be "brash" and "aggressive" when they take on England in their Rugby World Cup pool match on Thursday.

Jones's side go into their second match of the tournament as huge favourites, but he said earlier this week he expects their opponents to be like "15 Donald Trumps" when they take to the field in Kobe.

Asked to expand on what he meant by that, Jones told Sky Sports News: "Brash, aggressive, want to take on the world - that's what we think the USA will do."

Jones named his England XV to take on the USA on Tuesday, with the Australian making 10 changes to the side that comfortably saw off Tonga in their opening match on Sunday.

Despite coming in for some rough treatment from the Tonga players, Billy Vunipola is one of five players to retain their place in the team having impressed Jones with his performance against the nation of his parents' birth.

Asked if he had ever seen Vunipola hit as hard as he was against Tonga, Jones admitted: "Not really but I think he enjoyed it.

"That's a massive occasion for him, to play against his own countrymen. They were gunning for him, they were looking for him.

"I really enjoyed the way he played that game. At the end of the game when we needed somebody to take the ball forward he called himself, and that's the sort of player he is. That's why we love him."

1:04 England head coach Eddie Jones says playing Billy Vunipola in Thursday's match with USA will keep him away from the beef in Kobe England head coach Eddie Jones says playing Billy Vunipola in Thursday's match with USA will keep him away from the beef in Kobe

England's game against the USA comes just four days after their win over Tonga, and Jones explained that some of the changes to his team have been forced due to the tight turnaround.

He said: "We've done the teams for the first four rounds over the last six weeks.

"These games are important. With a short turnaround, you've got the players who can cope and players who can't."

Pressed on whether that meant he knew the team for England's final pool fixtures against Argentina and France, he revealed: "To a great extent, but obviously form and fitness comes into it.

"But we certainly have a plan going forward."