Sam Warburton praises 'amazing' Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones

Alun Wyn Jones will win his 130th Wales cap against Australia on Sunday

Sam Warburton has praised "amazing" Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones as he prepares to break his country's Test match appearance record.

Jones will win his 130th cap when he leads Wales in Sunday's crunch World Cup clash against Australia and in doing so will overtake prop Gethin Jenkins, who retired from rugby last year.

The 34-year-old has been a mainstay of Wales teams since 2006, playing in four World Cups and featuring among an elite group of players to win three Six Nations Grand Slams.

"It baffles me how he is still going - not just physically, but mentally as well," former Wales skipper Warburton said.

"The physical toll on players is well-documented, but to be able to do what he has done however many times he has done it, it's pretty much unheard of. To keep playing consistently at that top level is amazing.

Warburton has praised Jones' character and consistency

"To go to the World Cup and have the most experienced coach in Warren Gatland and most experienced captain has probably never happened to Wales at a World Cup, so we should feel very lucky that we have got those two and be very grateful that we have them."

Jones has led Wales 28 times and started 118 Tests in the red shirt, with his consistency of performance being illustrated when he was named Six Nations player of the tournament last season.

Like Warburton, current Wales attack coach Stephen Jones is a former team-mate of the skipper, and he added: "Alun Wyn is unbelievable, isn't he? He is fantastic.

"I've played with him and he is a wonderful player - professional, driven, clever, intelligent, a smart rugby player. I can't speak highly enough of him."

1:21 Wales head coach Warren Gatland says replacement backs coach Stephen Jones is fitting in well Wales head coach Warren Gatland says replacement backs coach Stephen Jones is fitting in well

The Ospreys lock, though, will readily deflect personal accolades as he prepares to tackle the Wallabies in Tokyo.

A Wales victory - they have only beaten Australia once in the last 14 attempts - would install them as firm favourites to win Pool D.

If they top their group, then it could open up the tournament's knock-out phase for Jones and company, but a defeat against Australia and potential runners-up progress points towards a quarter-final appointment with England.

"I am heaping the pressure a little bit on the Australia game," added Warburton. "If they lose to Australia, then you are looking like a tough quarter-final against England.

Wales eased to an opening win against Georgia on Monday

"If they can beat Australia and top the group, then it looks like an easier route through to a potential final.

"So, for me, if they can beat Australia I think that will be a real springboard to potentially get through to a semi-final, if not a final. There is so much riding on the Australia game.

"To beat a southern hemisphere team away from home in a World Cup, that would be a brilliant statement from Wales, which is what I am hoping they can do."