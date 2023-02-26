France 32-21 Scotland: Scrappy Les Bleus secure Six Nations win after Grant Gilchrist, Mohamed Haouas see red

Thomas Ramos scored one of four France tries, as a scrappy Les Bleus eventually secured victory over Scotland

France hung on for a 32-21 Six Nations Round 3 victory over Scotland in Paris, after early red cards were given to visiting lock Grant Gilchrist and home prop Mohamed Haouas.

France raced out to a 19-0 lead as fly-half Romain Ntamack, wing Ethan Dumortier and full-back Thomas Ramos scored tries, with Gilchrist red carded for a high tackle on Anthony Jelonch before tighthead Haouas was sent off for a bizarre head-first charge at Ben White.

France 32-21 Scotland - Score summary France - Tries: Ntamack (5), Dumortier (8), Ramos (19), Fickou (80). Cons: Ramos (6, 21, 90+2). Pens: Ramos (36, 58). Scotland - Tries: Jones (26, 48), Russell (68). Cons: Russell (26, 49, 69).

Scotland hit back as centre Huw Jones scored two tries, before Finn Russell added another to bring them within four points with 12 minutes left to play.

France then made sure of victory with a Gael Fickou try in the very final play.

Grant Gilchrist was red card from the restart following Ntamack's try, for a high tackle

Fabien Galthie's side were looking to bounce back from their defeat by Ireland a fortnight ago, their first in their last 15 tests, and while they managed to get back to their winning ways, they did not look like the same invincible force seen in 2022.

Team News Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend made one, with Hamish Watson returning at flanker and replacing Edinburgh team-mate Luke Crosbie. Stuart Hogg was also passed fit to play after being forced off early in the 35-7 win over Wales with a head injury last time out. The Exeter Chiefs full-back retained his place ahead of Blair Kinghorn, who made a positive, try-scoring impact last time out. For the hosts at the Stade de France, head coach Fabien Galthie made just one change to the 23-man squad which suffered a 32-19 loss to Ireland in Dublin. Montpellier tighthead Mohamed Haouas was brought in to start, with La Rochelle's Uini Atonio suspended for his high tackle on Ireland's Rob Herring - a tackle he only received yellow for, but was upgraded to red later by the citing commissioner. Haouas was red carded against Scotland in 2020 for punching current Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie at Murrayfield.

Les Bleus went through the phases early on and Ntamack touched down out wide after the forwards had worn down the Scottish defence.

Gilchrist then made a direct shoulder contact with Jelonch's face and was sent off after referee Nika Amashukeli saw a "high degree of danger" while watching the incident back in a TMO review.

Romain Ntamack scored an early try to put France ahead in Paris

Dumortier went over shortly afterwards on the left wing to put France 12-0 up, only for Haouas to be shown red in the 13th minute for a head-first charge into White in a ruck near the France try-line.

Ethan Dumortier scored France's second try very soon after Gilchrist's dismissal

Mohamed Haouas was red carded for a bizarre head-first charge into Ben White's head

It spurred Scotland into action, but Les Bleus were clinical against the run of play as Ramos intercepted a long pass from Russell to run in for the hosts' third try from 50 metres.

Ramos intercepted to run in France's third try - this time against the run of play

Russell recovered from his error to inspire the visitors' response with a superb pass for centre Jones to run onto and touch down by the posts.

Scotland remained a constant danger with powerful driving mauls, but Ramos added a penalty to give France a 15-point half-time lead.

The visitors reduced the arrears early on in the second half as Jones powered through for his second try, as the sluggish hosts found themselves on the back foot.

Huw Jones scored twice as Scotland recovered from 19-0 behind to put France under big pressure

Dumortier appeared on the cusp of a fifth try for France, only for the wing to be held up by White and Jones, before Russell then dived over after a series of five-metre scrums to put Scotland within touching distance.

Finn Russell's try with 12 minutes left got Scotland within four points of Les Bleus

It was, however, France who had the last laugh as they threw caution to the wind in search of a bonus-point try, which Fickou got after being set up by Antoine Dupont in a move that also denied Scotland a losing bonus-point.

Gael Fickou slid over with the clock in the red to ensure victory for France

What they said...

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend told ITV Sport post-match...

"I was very proud of the team because they probably produced their best rugby of the tournament and didn't win.

"It's weird saying that when you've had two victories but I thought some of our play today was outstanding.

"All of it was effort based, to be a man down and still play at the speed we played at.

"But there was high skill in there as well and then there was resilience. To come back into the game, we are disappointed we didn't have more points on the board in the first half. We will get so much out of this."

What's next?

After next weekend's second fallow week in the Six Nations, France travel to face England at Twickenham in Round 4 on Saturday, March 11 (4.45pm kick-off GMT).

France's Six Nations 2023 fixtures Sunday, February 5 Italy 24-29 France Saturday, February 11 Ireland 32-19 France Sunday, February 26 France 32-21 Scotland Saturday, March 11 England vs France 4.45pm Saturday, March 18 France vs Wales 2.45pm

Scotland are next in action on Sunday, March 12 (3pm kick-off GMT), as they host Ireland at Murrayfield for their Round 4 clash.