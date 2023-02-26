Freddie Steward compared to England cricketer Harry Brook by Max Malins

Freddie Steward has been compared to Harry Brook for his impact on the England side

Freddie Steward has been compared to cricketer Harry Brook by Max Malins for the impact the England full-back has made to the international side.

Both players have made startling impacts to the national teams in their respective sports, with Steward notching 20 caps in his fledgling Test career.

Brook has amassed 809 runs for England's Test side in just nine innings, including four centuries, at an average of almost 90.

Asked if he can draw comparisons between Steward and Brook, England wing Malins said: "I would say so. He [Steward] is well beyond his years in that sense.

"From 21 for three on day one [against New Zealand] to see Brook score those runs, I love the way they are playing, the no-fear factor of 'go and play cricket', and that has helped Brook to play his own game.

"He [Steward] was unbelievable. It is always nice knowing you have that safety net behind you, that he is going to clean up anything.

"He is one of the best, isn't he? You don't see many people compete with him there and win the ball. He doesn't always just catch it on his chest either, it's above his head as well. It's pretty impressive stuff.

"You take a ball like that, you know someone is coming to smash you. That is part of the skill, too."

Former Wales international Jonathan Davies described Steward, 22, as the best full-back in the world under the high ball, after he put in a commanding performance as England beat Wales 20-10 in their Six Nations tie in Cardiff.

Steward was the driving forced as England's notched their first win at the Principality Stadium since 2017 and their biggest away success against Wales in two decades.

Tries from Anthony Watson, Kyle Sinckler and Ollie Lawrence saw England make it two wins from three under new head coach Steve Borthwick, with Tests against France at Twickenham and Ireland in Dublin up next.

"We have come a long way in such a short space of time," Malins added.

"We were disappointed with the start against Scotland [in England's opening game], but we have shown promise. We've come to an intimidating ground with an intimidating crowd and a great atmosphere to play in.

"Some people could get swallowed up in that, but just go out there with no fear, go and enjoy it, enjoy the occasion. We are very privileged to be able to play in atmospheres like this and matches like this, so why fear? Go and take it on."