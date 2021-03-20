France 32-30 Wales: Brice Dulin snatches last-gasp Six Nations win for hosts to deny visitors the Grand Slam

Brice Dulin snatched a win for France on the final play of the game

Brice Dulin's try on the final play of the game denied Wales the Grand Slam and kept France's Six Nations title hopes alive with a 32-30 win in a thrilling clash in Paris.

A breathless opening to the contest led to the teams going into half-time with the match finely poised at 17-17, with Romain Taofifenua and Antoine Dupont crossing for tries for France and Dan Biggar and Josh Navidi doing likewise for Wales.

There was more drama to come after the break, with two TMO decisions seemingly proving pivotal for Wales in awarding a try for Josh Adams and then deeming Paul Willemse guilty of foul play which saw the Frenchman sent off.

Yet two yellow cards for the visitors in quick succession meant it was them who had the numerical disadvantage for the remainder of the game and the pressure eventually told as Charles Ollivon and Dulin crossed late on to snatch a bonus-point win from the jaws of defeat.

More to follow…