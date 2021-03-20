Wales News

More from Rugby Union

Wales player ratings from gut-wrenching 32-30 loss to France in Six Nations

Brice Dulin's try, plus scores from Romain Taofifenua, Antoine Dupont and Charles Ollivon sealed a bonus-point win for France, despite having Paul Willemse sent off; Dan Biggar, Josh Navidi and Josh Adams crossed for Wales, who had two men sin-binned in Taulupe Faletau and Liam Williams

Last Updated: 20/03/21 11:20pm

Alun Wyn Jones and his Wales charges suffered an agonising late loss in Paris
Read through the Wales player ratings from a heart-breaking 32-20 defeat late on to France in Paris, denying them a Grand Slam...

15. Liam Williams: Played well but received a critical yellow card seven minutes from time, reducing Wales to 13 men as they could not hold on. 6/10

Liam Williams' late yellow card, reducing Wales to 13 men, was a huge blow
14. Louis Rees-Zammit: Unlucky not to score a second-half try during another strong display. 7/10

13. George North: Made some powerful surges and defended strongly in his new position of centre. 7/10

George North impressed again in the centre for Wales
12. Jonathan Davies: Prominent in attack and defence and looked somewhere near his best again. 7/10

11. Josh Adams: Continued his prolific try-scoring for Wales with another touchdown and was a threat throughout. 7/10

10. Dan Biggar: Scored 20 points, including a try, and was accomplished in all areas. 8/10

Dan Biggar really stood up for Wales at the Stade de France
9. Gareth Davies: A livewire attacking menace who relished the open spaces of Stade de France. 7/10

1. Wyn Jones: Another strong performance by one of Wales' stand-out players this season. 7/10

2. Ken Owens: A trademark workaholic performance by the experienced Wales hooker. 7/10

3. Tomas Francis: Coped well with the threat of France's scrum, acquitting himself well. 7/10

4. Adam Beard: Went through his business without fuss in all areas, but it was ultimately heartbreak for Wales. 7/10

5. Alun Wyn Jones: The Wales captain could not have done much more, but his team ultimately experienced late agony. 7/10

Josh Navidi put in an immense effort from the Wales back-row
6. Josh Navidi: Scored a try and was an immense figure as Wales took it to France. 8/10

7. Justin Tipuric: Another fine all-round display from the Ospreys flanker, who was at the forefront of Wales' effort. 8/10

8. Taulupe Faletau: Yellow-carded during the frantic closing stages as Wales were pipped at the post. 7/10

Replacements: Scrum-half Tomos Williams was the pick of Wales' replacements before France snatched victory in the dying seconds. 7/10

