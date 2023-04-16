Women's Six Nations: France score nine tries as they hammer Scotland 55-0

France are unbeaten so far in the Six Nations

France hammered Scotland 55-0 in their Women’s Six Nations match at Vannes on Sunday to maintain their 100 per cent record in this year's competition.

France had been leading 17-0 at half-time but took their performance to another level in the second half with a devastating display of running rugby.

The French side scored nine tries overall, with their full-back Emilie Boulard helping herself to a hat-trick.

In contrast Scotland's efforts to register on the scoreboard ultimately came to nothing.

The first half though was actually well-contested with tries from Pauline Bourdon, Melissande Llorens and Boulard putting France ahead.

The hosts ran riot in the second half thanks to those two additional tries from Boulard alongside efforts from Gaelle Hermet, Gabrielle Vernier, Romane Menager and Maelle Filopon.

France thought they had scored the opening try just five minutes in when Charlotte Escudero crashed over but it was ruled out after Bourdon was adjudged to have supplied a forward pass in the build-up.

It did not take long for them to finally have their opener after a series of passes allowed Bourdon to race over the line but Jessy Tremouliere missed the kick.

Llorens helped to double the French lead and they scored a third try just before half-time in similar fashion to the first as France released Boulard to score.

The second-half French procession got underway six minutes after the interval when Boulard touched down for her second before Hermet collected a pass from Llorens to put them 29-0 up.

Two tries in two minutes from Vernier and Boulard, for her hat-trick, put France out of sight before tries from Menager and Filopon rounded off the scoring to condemn Scotland to their third straight loss.

It was France's third consecutive victory in this Six Nations tournament, after they beat Italy and Ireland in their opening two matches.

They leapfrog Wales on the championship table and move to within a point of leaders England.