Georgia 5-34 Ireland: Tommy O'Brien scores twice on debut for Paul O'Connell's experimental side

Ireland captain Craig Casey congratulates Tommy O'Brien (right) after his two-try debut

A first-half brace by debutant Tommy O'Brien helped Ireland register an impressive 34-5 victory over Georgia in Tbilisi.

Ireland were without head coach Andy Farrell and a plethora of players due to British and Irish Lions commitments but showed their strength in depth with an assured display on a rain-soaked pitch.

O'Brien raced over twice inside the opening exchanges before Craig Casey marked his captaincy debut with a fine try at the start of the second period.

Nick Timoney wrapped up the scoring late on, while Sam Prendergast added 14 points during a faultless kicking display under interim boss Paul O'Connell.

Former Ireland U20 captain O'Brien only needed two minutes to get off the mark as he latched onto Prendergast's kick and touched down next to the posts.

Prendergast's successful conversion was swiftly followed by a second score for Ireland in the eighth minute. It was the same combination again as Prendergast sent the ball over the top and O'Brien crossed over in the right corner.

Jamie Osborne of Ireland is tackled by Beka Saghinadze of Georgia

After Prendergast added the extras to make it 14-0, Georgia mounted a response, with boos following the TMO decision to disallow Aka Tabutsadze's superb solo effort.

The TMO was required again to rule out a try by Prendergast before Ireland ended the half on a sour note. Jacob Stockdale was forced to leave the pitch after an injury to his left arm and Georgia then deservedly got on the scoreboard.

With the clock in the red, the hosts continued to probe the Irish defence and broke through thanks to Tornike Jalagonia in the corner. It was a poor end to a professional half, but interim captain Casey stepped up after the break, storming over inside 60 seconds after he combined with Ryan Baird to mark his first match with the armband with a try.

Another Prendergast conversion was followed by two penalties as Ireland established a 22-point advantage by the midway point of the second half.

O'Connell started to shuffle his pack as the seconds ticked away amid heavy rain, with Tom Ahern and Jack Aungier sent on for debuts.

It was followed by a fourth try for Ireland as Timoney collected a bouncing kick to bundle over despite the presence of two Georgian players.

After the TMO was required to intervene, it was eventually awarded and Prendergast landed another fine kick from the touchline to finish with a 14-point haul on a successful night for Ireland's makeshift team.

Sky Sports will exclusively show the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests against the Wallabies and six warm-up matches to be shown exclusively live