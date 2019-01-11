Gloucester 15-41 Munster: Irish Province earn dominant Champions Cup win

Joey Carbery (right) pulled the strings in an impressive Munster victory at Gloucester

A magnificent Champions Cup display from Munster on the road got their European season back on track as they racked up a bonus-point 41-15 success over Gloucester at a chilly Kingsholm on Friday night.

The Irish province had been under pressure heading to England, having lost their Round 4 encounter at Castres, but tries through Joey Carbery (two), Rory Scannell, Keith Earls and Andrew Conway secured an emphatic success.

Ireland out-half Carbery posted a 100 per cent kicking display in a 26-point man of the match performance.

Ollie Thorley and Fraser Balmain registered tries for Gloucester, but the home side couldn't live with Munster's power both in defence and attack.

The Premiership outfit's Champions Cup campaign is now over for another year ahead of their clash away at Castres next week, while Munster will host Exeter Chiefs at Thomond Park in what could prove a pool decider.

